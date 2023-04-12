BBCHS theater department performing 'Chicago'

Starting Thursday, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s theater department will be performing the hit musical “Chicago.”

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the BBCHS auditorium, 700 W. North St., Bradley. Tickets are $10, cash or check only.

The show’s director is David C. Morgan, assistant director is Dana Harris, vocal director is Dylan Harris and the choreographer is Patricia Ferris.

The cast includes: Jordan Fox, Larrigan Saindon, Roan Cannon, Nathan Marcotte, Mia Kravitz, Myah Crawford, Lena Weatherford, Maya DeYoung, Alice Shoup, Elaina Store, RayAnne Shaul, Jace Hunt, Ava Mossop, LilyAnne Daniels, Liv Morrison, Maelyn Roach, Maddy Miller, Avery Adams, Lilli Balk, Allison Chavez, Carly Carrigan, Antonio Saldivar, Ben Kubal, Cooper Sandeno, Lester Garrett, Caleb Williams, Maddox Brading, Tristan Wazny.