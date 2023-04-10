'Lost Tapes' adds little to our knowledge of Hitler

National Geographic imports the 2022 U.K. series “Hitler: The Lost Tapes of the Third Reich” (8 p.m., TV-14). The four-episode docuseries examines Adolph Hitler’s life and rise to power using digitally enhanced images taken by his personal photographer, Heinrich Hoffmann, as well as home movies shot by his mistress, Eva Braun.

British and Irish critics were taken aback by the use of the term “lost tapes” in the title. So was I. These images have not been lost to time, but only refurbished and refreshed to become part of the umpteenth documentary effort to profile Hitler since his death in 1945.

If anything, “Lost Tapes” tends to trivialize the grim subject matter. It sounds like something you’d call a rediscovered episode of “The Honeymooners” or some new effort to repackage and remarket a Beatles album.

The series was originally conceived as “Hitler: A Life in Pictures,” a much more appropriate title and one that hints at the dictator’s mastery of media to “sell” his message.

Does the world really need another docuseries about Hitler? Did we need another movie about Elvis? Both this series and Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic fill a ready market for those who will watch anything about those subjects. It calls to mind the Don DeLillo novel “White Noise,” recently adapted into a Netflix movie, where rival professors from the Hitler Studies and Elvis Studies departments hold a joint symposium.

• “La Frontera With Pati Jinich” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) searches for a chili recipe on both sides of the Arizona-Mexico border and discovers where people leave water for migrants.

On a similar cross-cultural theme, Netflix is streaming the 2023 fantasy movie “Chupa,” about Alex (Evan Whitten), an Americanized Mexican boy estranged from his Kansas classmates who visits his grandfather, a former semi-famous wrestler, in Mexico.

There he discovers a mythical creature, a chupacabra, living under grandpa’s porch. Christian Slater stars as a scientist interested in the mythical, feral creature, reported to have vampiric powers. In his efforts to protect the baby creature from discovery and exploitation, Alex embarks on a journey with his extended family and reconnects with his culture. The New York Times called the film, “A terrifying myth made cuddly.”

• I’m not afraid to admit that I’m old enough to remember thinking that Harrison Ford was getting a tad long in the tooth to play a whip-snapping treasure hunter when “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (5:30 p.m., MTV2, TV-PG) was in movie theaters some 34 years ago.

That film cast Sean Connery as Jones’ venerable father. The former “Bond” star was 59 at the time, 12 years older than Ford. Ford is due to appear in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” later this year. He turns 81 in July.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A falling out between old friends (Colin Ferrell and Brendan Gleeson) rocks the social order of a remote Irish island in the 2022 black comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” (6 p.m., HBO). Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, the movie plays with two themes commonly found in movies about Ireland: whimsy and tragedy. Not to give too much away, but the second predominates, particularly after a miniature donkey suffers the fickle finger of fate.

• Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” (7 p.m., Bravo, TV-14) enters its fourth season.

• After an “event,” a struggling singer discovers that he’s the only person in the world to remember the Beatles canon in the 2019 musical fantasy “Yesterday” (7:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).

• An officer and a contract killer on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Matthew Rhys stars in an adaptation of Erle Stanley Gardner’s “Perry Mason” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), set in Depression-era Los Angeles.

• A helicopter crash leaves an investigation in ashes on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A gifted surgeon surprises his colleagues on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A spoiled woman (Bette Davis) steals her sister’s (Olivia de Havilland) husband in the 1942 drama “In This Our Life” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed by John Huston.