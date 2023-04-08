REEL TALK: 'Air' a good movie about the great Jordan

“Air,” directed by Ben Affleck and starring Matt Damon, takes us back in time to walk down memory lane in 1984. Ronald Reagan was president. “Where’s the beef?” was the most memorable marketing campaign of all time (thank you, Wendy’s) and everyone knew to call “Ghostbusters” when their building was haunted.

And, of course, the music of the era was like no other period, with Squeeze (“Tempted”), Mike + The Mechanics (“All I Need is a Miracle”) and Dire Straits (“Money for Nothing”) along with many more all making an appearance to bring us back to the mid 1980s — a time when Michael Jordan had just signed on to the Chicago Bulls. It was a time when Jordan had yet to prove himself; a time before he was the legend who could fly.

“Air” tells the story of how Michael Jordan became the icon and representative for Nike which now seems synonymous. It’s a story of one man’s gamble and gut feeling, a man who laid it all on the line to help Nike become the powerhouse it is now and how the Air Jordan was born.

We meet Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), a self-deprecating man whose life hasn’t panned out the way he planned and who appears to be teetering on the brink of destruction at work as he looks for a way to put Nike on the map for basketball.

With budget constraints and a marketing manager (Jason Bateman) who plays things safe along with Nike founder Phil Knight (Ben Affleck), whose now-publicly traded company ties his hands, Sonny’s novel idea just might be too progressive for the company, which would mean Jordan sticks with his favorite Adidas brand adorning his talented toes.

Of course, we all know how this ends, but we didn’t know the extent to which Nike and its key employees went in order to connect Jordan with Nike. The story also gently delves into the tenacity and brilliance of Deloris Jordan, Michael’s mother, who looked out for her son’s wellbeing and understood the shark-infested waters of those who wanted to take advantage of the rising star.

Interestingly, similar to “King Richard,” in which Richard Williams seemed to will his daughters, Serena and Venus, into the most powerful tennis players of all time, Deloris Jordan is represented to have had that same premonition about her son, Michael.

The story follows a very safe path as we walk along the timeline of Sonny attempting to convince Jordan and his parents to at least meet with Nike. The chaos behind the scenes is tension-filled, but the overall story lacks heart.

“Air” is interesting and feels more like a Sports Illustrated feature article hitting the silver screen. We learn a lot, but the emotional connection to any of the characters just isn’t there.

Damon’s Vaccaro has a backstory — we get a few hints about it — but neither first-time screenwriter Alex Convery takes a chance to tell it nor does Affleck dare to take a more circuitously interesting route. Damon adds as much passion and sincerity as the script will allow, but the real standout in the film, perhaps not surprisingly, is Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan.

Perhaps making this her story from her point of view would have given the movie more interest and heart. Additionally, Matthew Maher’s portrayal of Peter Moore, whose vision and teamwork enabled Nike to do what it did, adds an element of emotion, but it’s too little of a part of the story to make a difference.

“Air” is a solid film lacking an emotional connection with the viewer, but it is still an interesting and little-known one. I do question why Michael Jordan wasn’t a part of the film in any way …

Reel Talk rating: 3 Stars

"Air" is now playing in theaters.