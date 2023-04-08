New on the bookshelf: April 8, 2023

<strong>Tracking cultural footprints left by wolves</strong>

“Wolfish” by Erica Berry begins with a crime scene. “This is one of those stories that begins with a female body. Hers was crumpled, roadside, in the ash-colored slush between asphalt and snowbank.” OR-106, the 106th wolf that had been collared in Oregon (where Erica Berry and I both live, although there’s no relation). OR-106 had been shot, a continuation of a spate of wolf killings across the state in 2021 and 2022.

Berry, whose MFA was earned at the University of Minnesota, began studying wolves in 2013. She elucidates the myths and stories we tell about our lupine fears in ferocious and beautiful writing. Like the traveling wolf in search of companionship, Berry ranges far and wide, taking readers along on her own journey — Oregon, the United Kingdom, Italy, the northern United States — in search of answers.

Wolves’ journeys from Idaho across Oregon and down into California galvanized feelings of both awe and animosity. In the western U.S., the wolf inspires hatred from many ranchers, who, despite raising animals for slaughter, find the killing of their animals by wolves to be intolerable.

— Lorranie Bery, Star Tribune

<strong>Darkly comic novel on ride-share driver</strong>

Damani is a driver running on empty and veering out of control. She works day and night for an exploitative ride-share app and tries to make ends meet on her low and erratic paychecks. Constantly exhausted, with little time to recharge between shifts, she is also raw with grief after the recent death of her father. At home, she cares for her sick, sad and scared mother. If there is a brighter future out there, she is yet to find it.

At the outset, and on the surface, Priya Guns’ debut seems offputtingly bleak. In actual fact, “Your Driver Is Waiting” turns out to be a punchy page-turner imbued with dark comedy and trenchant social commentary. Sri Lankan-born Guns sets her drama in a place engulfed by civil unrest, a city — unnamed — that “thrived on the dreams of the smothered.” In contrast, Guns’ protagonist is named. More than that, she is fully fleshed out and emerges as a dynamic force to be reckoned with.

Damani decompresses by hanging out at the Doo Wop club with Shereef, a mechanic by day and a fellow driver by night, and Stephanie, a teacher.

— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune

<strong>Powerful novel about Irish women with dark humor</strong>

A man is killed in a car wreck on the second page of Donal Ryan’s new novel. This is but the first tragedy suffered by the Aylwards, a small family headed by hearty Irishwomen. Subsequent chapters feature an attempted murder, two devastating suicides, the suspicious death of an imprisoned family member and, most shocking of all, a front-yard fracas in which a grandmother-to-be flattens her daughter’s antagonist.

There’s a lot of anguish in “The Queen of Dirt Island,” but it coexists with pluck, wisdom and humor, qualities that imbue the novel with buoyant beauty. Ryan’s latest is another rich and satisfying tale from a writer whose narrative style — poetic, earthy and humane, as showcased in his Booker Prize finalist “From a Low and Quiet Sea” — grows sharper by the book.

Although a number of obstacles stand in her way, Eileen Aylward is due to inherit a tiny freshwater island in her hometown, “a village that nobody’d ever heard of.” Her life story is eventful and efficiently told. Each of the novel’s roughly 100 chapters is two pages long, a user-friendly structure that beckons to those who claim they’re too busy to read.

— Kevin Canfield, Star Tribune