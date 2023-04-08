A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Awareness and appreciation

April is a special month for me and my family. It’s a time when a light shines on autism awareness, something that has, thankfully, become much more of a conversation in recent years.

I’m in my third year of writing this column, and it seems only fitting to keep up the April tradition of writing about my older brother, Danny, who has nonverbal autism. But that’s not what defines him. He’s funny, caring and probably the world’s biggest cheese fanatic. More importantly, he’s the most genuine person I know.

However, this year, I am going to pass the quill as it were to the person who spends the most time with Danny, our Dad, Mike.

A few nights ago, my Dad shared a post to Facebook on the subject of Autism Awareness and I thought he hit the nail on the head.

“April is National Autism Awareness month. Autism is a complex brain disorder that often inhibits a person’s ability to communicate, respond to surroundings, and form relationships with others.

“Our son, Danny, is autistic and nonverbal. While it may be challenging to communicate with him at times, he does enjoy the engagement. Danny is a happy guy that is very comfortable and confident in his surroundings. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives and I am so lucky/proud to call him my son.

“This month we hope to raise awareness of others like Danny. Danny is blessed to be surrounded by people who love and accept him into their homes and their lives. Even though they know he will raid their refrigerators, rummage through their pantries, jump in their hot tubs, and quite possibly lie in their beds.

“My hope is that awareness makes all of us more comfortable with those that may see the world differently than we do, that we will make the effort to engage with them and make them feel comfortable, that we will open our hearts to them and treat them with compassion and understanding, that others like Danny have such wonderful people around them as he does, and that we continue making progress and advancements to help those with autism live their most productive and fulfilling lives.

“I always thought April was the perfect month for autism awareness as it is a month of optimism for what is ahead and a month of renewal and growth.”