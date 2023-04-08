5 photos from Manteno CUSD No. 5

Daily Journal staff report

Manteno CUSD No. 5 shared a bit of “good news” that has happened recently throughout the district.

• Two educators have been honored by the Illinois State Board of Education as “Those That Excel.” Jamie VanDongen, intervention specialist at Manteno Elementary School, received the distinguished “Meritorious Service Award” for her outstanding contributions to the field of education. She has been a teacher at MES since 2018.

Sean Hoffmann, choir teacher and show choir director for Manteno Middle School and High School, received a “Special Recognition Award.” He shares his passion for music with not only students but also the community. He joined the district in 2011.

“We are so fortunate to have these two individuals on our team and are grateful for all they do for students,” the district said in a statement.

• During the March 2023 School Board meeting, Josh Carlile was honored for his recent induction into the Illinois Coaches Association Softball Hall of Fame. Carlile has been on staff since 2003, taking over the head softball coaching position in 2006. He is a Manteno Middle School science teacher, athletic director and head softball coach for both middle school and high school girls softball programs.

• “Thank you, Ethan Kaufman, MHS 2015 alumni, for providing our Jr/Sr Leadership Academy students with practical strategies on financial literacy and the importance of planning for the future,” the district stated.

The Jr./Sr. Leadership Academies in the high school are run by Superintendent Lisa Harrod, Human Resources Director Nancy Kaufman.

