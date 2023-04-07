Merchant Gallery Artist of the Month: Jenna Varley

As Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism gears up for its July 16 fundraiser, Celebrating Arts With Autism in Memory of Jude Whipple, the Daily Journal’s Life section will feature one artist each month through July.

The fundraiser is set for 1-7 p.m. at the Grant Park Community Center where there will be music, food, raffles, a silent auction and additional activities.

For April, the artist feature is Jenna Varley, 30, of Kankakee, who has been with the gallery for three years. The gallery, at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, is a place where individuals with autism can gather to learn, create and sell art.

Working with an array of mediums, Varley is always busy with a project. Additionally, she keeps herself busy with a part-time job at the gallery as the assistant to director Janice Miller. She has been in this role for about six months.

“Everybody was really nice here,” recalled Varley when discussing her first visit. She feels the same way three years later.

“There’s not a lot of judgment here.”

The current exhibit at the gallery is titled Supermarket Shuffle and is based on the viral song of the same name. When talking about her art and her time with the gallery, Varley was in the midst of completing a sculpture for the exhibit.

She said she’s done a lot of pieces with clay, which usually take her a couple of days and vary in sizes from miniature to near life-size. She also enjoys painting, 3D printing and photography. Currently, her preferred medium is digital.

For more information on the gallery, go to merchantstreetartgallery.org. To see Varley’s work on display, visit the gallery from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.