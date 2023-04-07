'Clueless'-themed bingo by Madame Saint Vintage raises funds for Clove Alliance

As dozens walked into Knack Brewing & Fermentations on March 29, an onlooker might have thought they traveled back to 1995. Based on the plaid skirts, headbands and flannel, patrons’ fashion looked like something out of “Clueless.”

Which was exactly the point.

For its second bingo night fundraiser, Madame Saint Vintage — the store at 275 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee — held a “Clueless”-themed event to raise money for Clove Alliance.

Between ticket sales and raffles, the event raised $928.53 for the organization that supports survivors of sexual violence.

The raffle element accounted for $140 of the total and included items donated by local shops and artists, including APalm Creations, CMW Ceramics, Grapes & Hops, Just Peachy Co. Boutique, Knack Brewing, Madame Saint Vintage, Moon Cookie Gallery, Rebel Ice Cream Co. and Roze Lingerie Boutique.

Ticket holders competed in five games of bingo while enjoying a charcuterie snack and were given “Clueless”-themed cookies from Heather’s Custom Cakes in Bradley. Additionally, each ticket included one Knack drink and a coupon for Madame Saint Vintage, which specializes in curating a retail selection of quality vintage items.

This has been one of several fundraisers held at Knack, with Madame Saint Vintage’s first bingo night and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mum fundraiser both being held last fall. A recent speed dating event raised $340 for River Valley Animal Rescue. For more information on the brewery, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/knackbrewandferm" target="_blank">facebook.com/knackbrewandferm</a>.

For more information on Madame Saint Vintage, go to <a href="https://www.madamesaintvintage.com" target="_blank">madamesaintvintage.com</a>. And for more information on Clove Alliance and the work it does for the community, go to <a href="https://clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a>.