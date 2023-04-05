This weekend at the movies: April 5, 2023

Daily Journal staff report

<strong>‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’</strong>

PG, 92 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/adventure/comedy.</em> With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world. Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black.

<strong>‘Air’</strong>

R, 112 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> Sonny Vaccaro and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture. Starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis.

<strong>‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’</strong>

PG-13, 134 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Sophia Lillis.

<strong>‘MALUM’</strong>

NR, 92 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/suspense/thriller.</em> On a search to uncover the mysterious circumstances surrounding her father’s death, a newly appointed police officer, Jessica Loren is assigned to the last shift in a decommissioned police station where a notoriously vicious cult saw their demise years prior. The lone officer at the station, she soon finds herself barraged by terrifying paranormal events, and in the process, is taken on a journey during which she learns the shocking truth behind her family’s entanglement with a demented cult leader. <strong>The film is the first original production by Welcome Villain Films, owned in part by Kankakee native Luke LaBeau.</strong>

<strong>‘His Only Son’</strong>

PG-13, 106 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/suspense/thriller.</em> His Only Son recounts one of the most controversial moments in the Old Testament—when Abraham was commanded by God to sacrifice his son Isaac on the mountain of Moriah. While traveling to the place of the sacrifice, alongside Isaac and two servants, Abraham is flooded with vivid memories from the years he and Sarah spent longing for the son they were promised—the son he must now lay upon the altar. Starring Nicola Mouawad and Sara Seyed.

<strong>‘Spinning Gold’</strong>

R, 137 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/music.</em> A biopic of 1970s record producer Neil Bogart, co-founder of Casablanca Records. Starring Jeremy Jordan, Michelle Monaghan and Lyndsy Fonseca.

<strong>‘John Wick: Chapter 4’</strong>

R, 169 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Starring Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgard and Laurence Fishburne.

<strong>‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’</strong>

PG-13, 130 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/action/fantasy.</em> Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying “Shazam!”, are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, who they must stop from using a weapon that could destroy the world. Starring Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer.