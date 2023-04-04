'Sun Queen' profile reveals solar power's long history

As I never tire of writing, my favorite documentaries tell me something I never knew. That certainly applies to “The Sun Queen” on “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings). “Queen” profiles the Hungarian-born scientist, engineer and architect Maria Telkes, who devoted some 60 years to popularizing the idea of solar- powered homes and devices.

Along the way, “Sun Queen” informs us the notion of using the sun to heat homes and water and power engines did not begin in the “energy crisis” of the 1970s but had been around since the late 19th century.

Telkes immigrated to the United States in the early 1930s precisely because she felt it was the center of solar power research. She became part of an MIT-based research group looking into building “sun houses” and even communities.

Telkes was a strong personality and single-minded visionary who rubbed some the wrong way, and “Queen” explores stories of male rivals at MIT who blocked many of her projects. Among those projects was a light and portable solar-powered still that would use the sun’s rays and evaporation to turn seawater into drinkable water. Developed to help save American airmen being shot down and cast adrift in the Pacific Ocean, it was plagued with red-tape obstacles put up by her male rivals and never released in time to save lives.

Frustrated with academic bickering, she partnered with private foundations to build a commercial solar house in Massachusetts in the late 1940s. After a young family moved into the house and survived a frigid New England winter, Telkes became a minor celebrity and the feature of magazine profiles that played her up as an exotic sex symbol more than as a scientist.

“Sun Queen” does a good job of discussing the nature of scientific research as a tool of a capitalist system that might not need or want to market pioneering innovations.

Telkes’s solar crusade appealed to a society facing wartime scarcity, but the 1950s brought a culture of overabundance, consumption and waste, fueled by an economy increasingly dependent on cheap oil and petroleum products. Suddenly, solar power was depicted as austere, unsexy and undependable.

Undeterred, Telkes continued to innovate, creating a solar-powered oven that could cook meals for mere pennies and cost just a few dollars. She saw it as ideal for regions in India and Africa, where fuel was scarce, expensive and the cause of deforestation and other environmental blights. But what corporation makes money selling cheap stoves to poor people?

Telkes reemerged during another era of scarcity, when rising oil prices inspired the Carter administration to put an emphasis on alternative sources of energy.

But America’s oil-based powers-that-be were not done with trying to erase Telkes’ legacy. After Jimmy Carter’s defeat, the Reagan-Bush administration made their commitment to fossil fuels known. One of their first symbolic acts was to remove solar panels from the White House in 1981.

• An architect’s kidnapping reveals evidence of an imminent terror attack on New York city in a three-hour crossover event continuing on “FBI: International” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14), “FBI” (8 p.m., TV-14) and “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., TV-14).

Prime Video streams the four-part docuseries “Redefined: J.R. Smith,” profiling an NBA star’s personal rebound.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A caretaker learns of his brother’s abuse in a group home on “Accused” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) embarks on the three-part report “America and the Taliban.”

• A socialite’s disappearance uncovers a team of mother-son scammers on “Blood & Money” (9 p.m., CNBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A rowdy party at a remote mansion turns into a murder mystery during a hurricane in the 2022 dark comedy whodunit spoof “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (8 p.m., Showtime). Generally positive reviews praised amusing performances and a caustic script.

SERIES NOTES

Dan steps on Abby’s big chance on “Night Court” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A woman shot with an arrow needs saving on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A prisoner’s surgery proves tricky on “The Rookie” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Mourning gives way to a succession drama on “American Auto” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “Will Trent” (ABC, r, TV-14): Nazi intrigue (8 p.m.); too close to home (9 p.m.) ... Jimmy Fallon hosts “That’s My Jam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander and the cast of “New York, New York” are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Keegan-Michael Key, Sir Richard Branson and Blondshell on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Jason Bateman, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Judd Winick visit “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).