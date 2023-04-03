Best Bets: Week of April 3-April 10

<strong>State’s Attorney’s Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host an Easter Egg Hunt with over 5,000 eggs on the front lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse, 450 E. Court St., Kankakee. Kids under 7 must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the hunt.

There is free entry and there will be golden eggs with big prizes. The Easter Bunny will be on site, as well as food vendors and the LoveALatte coffee truck. Participants are asked to bring a bag for eggs. Bags will be available for those who cannot supply their own.

There are 100 prizes valued at $50 or more each with over $5,000 total in prizes. There will be one egg worth $500 in cash. There will be a prize table located on the steps of the courthouse where winners can claim their prizes.

For more information, contact Community Service Coordinator Chris Borchardt at 815-295-9910.

<strong>MLK Commemoration at Alkebulan History Center</strong>

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn. A piece of King history will be inaugurated into the archives of Alkebulan History Center, 288 South Fourth Ave., Kankakee, at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The historical Jet Magazine reporting on the incident was given to the gallery by William Shaw, whose parents purchased it after the assassination. The magazine is dated April 18, 1968, and this valuable bit of Black history will be encased at the history center.

The event, which is open to the public, will commemorate the 55th anniversary of the assassination of King. There will be food and live jazz music.

<strong>Tuesday Book Review</strong>

The local meet-up Tuesday Book Review will meet at the Quality Inn in Bradley. A luncheon is served at noon followed by the program. The day’s speaker is Ruth Hull Chatlein, a Kankakee native and an author of historical and contemporary fiction.

For a new member application, email <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>Community updates to riverwalk project</strong>

The Currents of Kankakee will be hosting two informational meetings during the first week of April to present the community with a riverwalk update.

• At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a meeting will be held at On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.

• At 6 p.m. Thursday, a meeting will be held at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Both events are free and open to the public. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/thecurrentsofkankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/thecurrentsofkankakee</a>.

<strong>Chris Porter comedy show</strong>

On Saturday, comedian Chris Porter will take the stage of the Majestic Theatre in Kankakee.

Best known for his third-place appearance on season four of NBC's "Last Comic Standing," Comedy Central specials and his one-hour special "Ugly & Angry," one of Netflix's top-rated specials for three years, Porter brings a true stand-up experience to his live shows.

The show has no sound cues, no puppets and no catch phrases — "just gut-wrenching laughter drawn from his own experience and observations," according to a news release for the event.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at <a href="http://bit.ly/42KPIsb" target="_blank">bit.ly/42KPIsb</a>.

<strong>April 6</strong>

<strong>Courtyard Estates of Herscher Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

From 4:30-6 p.m., Courtyard Estates of Herscher is hosting a family-friendly Easter egg hunt at 100 Harvest View Lane in Herscher. All ages are welcome, but all children must be accompanied by an adult.

<strong>April 7</strong>

<strong>Prairie Lutheran Homes hosting Easter egg hunt</strong>

Beginning at 10 a.m. at Prairieview Lutheran Homes, 403 N 4th St., Danforth, children in grades pre-K through fifth are invited to hunt for their share of over 3,000 Easter eggs at Prairieview Lutheran Homes’ annual Easter Egg Hunt. Activities kick off near the circle drive at the main entrance.

<strong>» 815-269-2970</strong>

<strong>April 8</strong>

<strong>Community Law Enforcement Training</strong>

From 8 a.m. to noon in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College will be an opportunity to become educated in law enforcement practices and to understand why police may use lethal force and what situations call for less lethal decisions. This training is in collaboration with the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP and Kankakee County Community Crisis Response Team.

Participants will learn about Illinois Criminal Statutes definitions, less lethal use, when and why, basic arrest procedures, deadly force use.

There will be open discussion on realities of force, myths created by media and movies.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in a police training simulator.

Register with a KCCCRT team member.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/NAACP3035" target="_blank">facebook.com/NAACP3035</a></strong>

<strong>Crete F-Men Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

Registration starts at 10 a.m. for the noon Easter egg hunt at 1962 W. Exchange St., Crete. This is the 30th annual event and it is free to attend. Monetary donations and non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Crete Food Pantry.

<strong>» Registration: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/yc4yyjra" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/yc4yyjra</a></strong>

<strong>April 10</strong>

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon April 10 at Heritage Woods, 355 Diversatech Drive, Manteno, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host a Mobile Senior Safety Fair in partnership with Kankakee County Board members John Fetherling and Tinker Parker. Admission is free, as are refreshments. The event will have speakers, vendors, prizes and more.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a></strong>

<strong>April 13</strong>

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, in partnership with Animal Control & Adoption Center and the Kankakee County Animal Welfare Advisory Committee will present the Animal Welfare Conference on April 13 at Kankakee Community College. The event will be held in the campus auditorium at 100 College Drive, Kankakee.

At 4:30 p.m., attendees can register and network ahead of the program which runs from 5:30-8 p.m. and features various speakers, including special guest Jane McBride, Esq., founder and principal of Illinois Humane, an organization focused on cruelty and neglect investigations of companion animals and rehabilitation of animal victims. McBride is the former chair of the American Bar Association's Animal Law Committee.

The event is free to attend and is open to animal welfare advocates, humane investigators, animal control officers, shelter staff and volunteers, fosters, law enforcement, prosecutors and all concerned citizens.

For questions and more information, contact Chris Brochardt at the state's attorney's office at <a href="mailto:cborchardt@k3county.net" target="_blank">cborchardt@k3county.net</a>.

<strong>» Register at <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/awc" target="_blank">k3sao.com/awc</a> by April 7.</strong>