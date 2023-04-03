16 piano students take part in recital

Sixteen students of Pat Neal, Watseka, presented a piano recital March 26 at First Christian and Living Hope Church, Watseka.

Those taking part in the recital were Temp Schunke of Milford, Lexi Willms of Clifton, Isaac Heaton, Ashlyn Schmid and Lily Heaton, all of Cissna Park; Izzy Steiner and Lincoln Steiner, both of Buckley; Addy Andrews of Onarga; and Lydia Parmenter, Kate Sabol, Kelsey Gioja, Lance Hamilton, David Parmenter, Ellie Simpson, Seth Wittenborn and Sophie Simpson, all of Watseka.

Each year all the students participate in a piano project, with students competing in three age divisions: Early elementary, junior division and senior division. The early elementary students were to compose a song, writing all the notes and rhythms on staff paper. Junior and senior division students were to choose a familiar song, known by everyone, and write only the melody of that song on staff paper. Their chosen song is known as “theme.” Then each student wrote three variations of that theme. All three variations were very different as they were written in different key signatures; rhythms, various octaves; and major to minor keys.

All recital projects were taken to this year’s judge, Dr. Paul Kenyon, piano professor at Olivet Nazarene University. Kenyon judged entries and wrote his comments on the back of each composition. Project winners were announced at the recital and were Addy Andrews, first in the early elementary division; Isaac Heaton, winner of the junior division, and Kelsey Gioja, first in the senior division.

Recital practice awards were won by students in junior and senior divisions. In order to qualify, each student had to average at least 180 minutes of practice per week throughout the year. That means each student must practice 30 minutes six days of the week. Winning first place in the junior division was Isaac Heaton, who averaged 188 minutes. Winner in the senior division was Lexi Willms, with an average of 198 minutes practice each week throughout the year.

Student award qualifiers also won individual awards in four categories. Seth Wittenborn was the junior division winner in Best Piano Technique, with Gioja winning in the senior division. Isaac Heaton was the winner of the Best Rhythm Award in the junior division, with a tie between Lexi Willms and David Parmenter in the senior division. Ellie Simpson won in Best Music Expression in the junior division, with Lily Heaton winning in the senior division. Kate Sabol won Best Piano Theory in the junior division, with first place in the senior division going to Lydia Parmenter.

Three new piano students — Lance Hamilton, Izzy Steiner and Temp Schunke — were introduced and received certificates for Outstanding Practice, Promise and Potential.

Most Improved Pianist awards went to those who showed steady improvement in all well-prepared lessons throughout the year. Seth Wittenborn received the award in the junior division. There was a three-way tie for this award in the senior division between Willms, David Parmenter and Gioja.

Some students performed duets with select partners, including Erik Parmenter, father of David and Lydia Parmenter; Rebecca Wittenborn, mother of Seth; Anna Heeren, friend of Izzy Steiner; Ashlyn Schmid, friend of Lily Heaton; Julie Aaron, grandmother of Temp Schunke; and Lincoln Steiner, friend of Isaac Heaton.

A reception took place in the church fellowship hall following the program.