Several local residents publish books

Daily Journal staff report

Several readers have submitted to the Daily Journal their favorite selections by local authors.

• C.J. Rose released her final novel in a six-book series in February. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.authorcjrose.com/about" target="_blank">authorcjrose.com/about</a>.

• Mandy Madrox, of Kankakee, writes books in the horror-fantasy realm. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.mandymadrox.com" target="_blank">mandymadrox.com</a>.

• R.J. Greer, of Bourbonnais, released “I Used To Be Nothing!” which, according to a news release, is a firsthand account of the beginning of the universe and the creation of the Earth which explores how God created everything and the science behind the ways in which He did it. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.covenantbooks.com" target="_blank">covenantbooks.com</a>.

• Jessica Mailloux, of Kankakee, is a sci-fi/fantasy author and illustrator. In late 2022, she released “Symphony of Steel.” For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/jessica.mailloux.author" target="_blank">facebook.com/jessica.mailloux.author</a>.

• Denise Green, an employee of Je-Neir Elementary School in Momence, authored a children’s booked titled “Izzy Mae’s Nature Day.”