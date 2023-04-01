REEL TALK: 'Tetris' film takes game to whole new level

It never ceases to amaze me to find that truth is stranger — and oftentimes more entertaining — than fiction. Such is the case with the new Apple TV+ film “Tetris,” starring Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, a gaming software entrepreneur in the 1980s who stumbled upon what would become the next video addiction, Tetris.

This is an origin story like no other and Rogers’ journey is one that takes him behind the Iron Curtain into a world of shady politics and into corporate greed and theft. “Tetris,” whether you’re a fan of the gaming industry or not, is absolutely riveting and thrilling, keeping you on the edge of your seat as the chips begin to fall unexpectedly.

Egerton creates his character of Rogers with finesse. He’s complicated, honest, loyal and a huge risk-taker. We root for this guy who is willing to sacrifice all that he and his wife have worked for, but the stakes are much higher than most of us would ever consider contemplating let alone doing.

Rogers’ innocence and tenacity are evident in everything he does including hopping on a plane for Moscow — something you couldn’t do in 1984 — and finding the creator of this addictive game, Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov). Their relationship is at the core of the film as two men attempt to bond and discover more similarities than differences. But as their friendship quickly evolves, we are always waiting for the next shoe to drop … and it does.

There are so many working parts in this story that it could be confusing, but thanks to the clear, concise and inventive storytelling style which Noah Pink uses, it’s all crystal clear. This style also allows for the humanity of our lead characters to come through as well.

We get to know Rogers and what he stands for. We also see the conditions under which Alexey and his family live, knowing that each moment he interacts with this American is reason for treason and punishment.

Of course, there’s always a villain in this type of story, but we actually have a multitude of them ranging from the criminal Russian politicians to the powers that control this new video gaming world run by Robert Maxwell (Roger Allam) and his twit of a son, Kevin (Anthony Boyle). As the entities begin to collide over the legalities of copyright and rights, the storylines ramp up to the near speed of light leaving you breathless, unsure of how a young man with ethics and morals could possibly fight and win against the big dogs of the corporate world let alone Russian government officials.

Director Jon S. Baird has a strong grip on the reins of “Tetris,” commanding Oscar-worthy performances from his leads and supporting cast. With sharp editing, use of visual effects to help clarify the complicated story, Baird effortlessly tells Pink’s David versus Goliath story.

“Tetris,” an unexpected pleasure of a film, reminds us what movies are supposed to be: a good story told well. But in this case, it’s a crazy story told exceptionally well.

Reel Talk rating: 4 Stars

"Tetris" is now streaming on Apple TV+.