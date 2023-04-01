Piece of MLK Jr. history being archived at Alkebulan History Center

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn. A piece of King history will be inaugurated into the archives of Alkebulan History Center, 288 South Fourth Ave., Kankakee, at 2 p.m. April 8.

The historical Jet Magazine reporting on the incident was given to the gallery by William Shaw, whose parents purchased it after the assassination.

The magazine is dated April 18, 1968, and this valuable bit of Black history will be encased at the history center.

The event, which is open to the public, will commemorate the 55th anniversary of the assassination of King. There will be food and live jazz music.