Pet of the Week: April 1, 2023

Name: Fred

Age: 1

My People and Place of Residence: Clara Alvear, of Manteno.

A Little Bit About Me: Fred is a service dog that was given to me by K9 for Veterans. I am a veteran who has been diagnosed with PTSD and has been given a new look on life with Fred. He is compassionate when it comes to me; he is silly and is so loving. He is the first dog to ever be enrolled in the Prince Home for Veterans. He brings a pinecone to me every day. He is truly a life saver for me and is the best soldier on four legs.

Favorite Treat: Peanut butter and watermelon.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: The peanut butter is on the second shelf...please feel free to get me some.