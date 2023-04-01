New on the bookshelf: April 1, 2023

<strong>Student falls for professor in ‘90s-based novel</strong>

There always have been impressionable young people who fall for older men — teachers and other mentors — and there always have been older men who have taken advantage of these crushes. But rarely has their story been told as thoughtfully as in Daisy Alpert Florin’s intelligent and sensuous debut novel, “My Last Innocent Year,” a remarkable coming-of-age story that examines sexual politics, power and lust and the sometimes-murky nature of romantic encounters.

Florin sets the seduction between Connelly, a professor, and Isabel, his student, on a college campus in New Hampshire during Isabel’s senior year. It’s the late 1990s and the drama of President Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky is unfolding, a backdrop for the questions this novel poses: When is a sexual encounter rape? When is it consensual? Is it possible for there to be something in between? How does power affect relationships? And can power shift?

Isabel is ripe for the picking. She is beautiful but doesn’t know it, brilliant but doesn’t believe it, lonely and looking for affirmation. Affirmation comes in the form of Connelly, the washed-up married adjunct professor who takes over her English writing workshop.

— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune

<strong>Murder mystery of MeToo politics</strong>

There is a sort of refrain that runs through “I Have Some Questions for You,” lest we forget what the novel is really about. It starts with a litany of crimes committed specifically against women: accusations, circumstances, men’s myriad ways of ducking responsibility. Amid these instances of harassment and assault, many plucked from recent news, Rebecca Makkai spins a pertinent story that begins when the narrator, a podcaster named Bodie Kane, returns to the boarding school that she attended 20-some years earlier.

Bodie has come back to teach a two-week course in podcasting to a small group of students, one of whom wants to focus on a murder that occurred in Bodie’s senior year. The culprit, this prospective podcaster suspects, was not the man who’s been serving time in prison for the crime. The renewed focus on the case stirs memories for Bodie, who was briefly the murdered girl’s roommate, and because of her minor role in the questionable rush to judgment that followed, pricks her conscience.

“I Have Some Questions for You” is, then, a mystery that proceeds on two intersecting tracks.

— Ellen Akins, Star Tribune

<strong>Nonfiction look at horrors behind mining industry</strong>

You, the smartphone addict. The modern nomad, lugging your fancy laptop. Look over here, under this rock; look at what you’d rather not see.

That’s what Siddharth Kara invites you to do in his damning new book, “ Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives.” Maybe you already know our booming battery-based economy depends on cobalt mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo. You’ve heard things are bad there. But I’d guess that, like me — smartphone addict, laptop lugger, owner of an electric car — you had no idea just how bad.

Kara’s book is timely, important, compelling, and while the subject is tough his approach is clear and concise and, in that way, easy to read. Anyone who prefers not to put head in sand against the unnecessary human tragedy that accompanies our free-spending lifestyle will benefit from reading this book.

The global economy that provides you your smartwatches, your Teslas and your e-bikes right now requires:

Massive displacement, as homes are cleared, neighborhoods destroyed, millions of trees chopped down to make way for open pit mines.

— Russ Mitchell, Los Angeles Times