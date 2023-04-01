Library Life: Week of April 2, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Teen Book Club: At 3 p.m. Thursday, grades seventh and eighth can join to discuss “Attack of the Black Rectangles” by A.S. King. The meeting will be at Bourbonnais Upper-Grade Center Library.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Around the World: At 4 p.m. Monday, ages 5-10 can join Ms. Cassidy to explore a different country through activities, books and food.

• Card-Making Group: At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, ages 18 and older can celebrate the upcoming Earth Day by making spring-themed card. These will be presented to Illinois Park Rangers.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Art Workshop: From 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, an acrylic paint workshop will be open to grades fifth through eighth. Call to register.

• Library will be closed April 7-9 for holiday.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones can join for stories and songs.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Radio Players: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, return to the bygone days of radio with a presentation of comedy and drama programs. Call to register.

• Kids Illinois Storm Chasers: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Illinois Storm Chasers will teach kids about weather patterns, what to do in severe weather and tornadoes. Call to register.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• April is Library Month, so stop by for library-related trivia. Test your knowledge, and “check out” new book offerings.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• License Plate Stickers: License plate stickers are available for purchase on the library’s third floor. Bring renewal information. The cost is the regular price of the sticker, plus a $5 processing fee.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Craft Night: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, ages 18 and older can create hummingbird feeders from cleaned wine bottles. Supplies provided.

• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. April 11, discuss “The Last Queen” by Clive Irving.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Easter Egg Hunt Storytime: At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday, kids 2 years through third grade can join for treats and fun at this annual event. Space is limited, call to register.

• Not Your Mother’s Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “The Museum of Extraordinary Things” by Alice Hoffman.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Prodigal Son,” by Gregg Hurwitz; “Steal” by James Patterson; “A Daughter’s Courage” by Misty M. Beller.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Preschool Storytime: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, youngsters can join for Easter-themed stories.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544