KVTA presenting hit musical 'In The Heights' in April and May

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association is set to present “In The Heights” as the final show of its 2022-23 season. This energetic and heart-warming musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony®, Pulitzer® and Grammy® award-winning creator of “Hamilton,” will be presented April 29-30 and May 6-7 at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee.

According to a news release from KVTA, “In The Heights” tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood — a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.

It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

“In The Heights” broke new ground on Broadway in 2008 with its salsa rhythms, Latin pop sounds and rapped lyrics of the show that helped it quickly win national recognition, winning that year’s Tony® awards for Best Musical, Best Choreography, Best Orchestrations and Best Score.

“In The Heights” launched Miranda’s meteoric career which includes writing songs for the Disney films “Moana,” “Encanto” and the upcoming “The Little Mermaid,” as well as directing the acclaimed musical film “Tick, Tick, Boom” for Netflix.

As noted in the release, critics called “In The Heights,” “A big, pulsing power-surge of a show, igniting a new energy source for musical theatre,” (Newsday); “blending hip-hop, rap, jazz, pop, salsa and merengue, this buoyant musical also nods reverently to the traditions of the show tune…the musical’s plucky marriage of youthful freshness and lovingly old-fashioned craft is hard to resist,” (Variety).

KVTA’s production of “In The Heights” stars Kevin Soto, of Urbana, as Usnavi de la Vega; Anna Maria D’Ortenzio, of Chicago, as Nina Rosario; Ivy Anderson, of Bradley, as Benny; Robin Tober-Betourne, of Bourbonnais, as Abuela Claudia; and Aisa Rogers, of Bourbonnais, as Vanessa.

The production also features Nicole Klimzak, of Kankakee, as Daniela; Lilliana Zavala, of Wilmington, as Carla; Deisy Anderson, of Bourbonnais, as Camila Rosario; Romero Lewis, of St. Anne, as Kevin Rosario; Lai Jen Lozano, of Kankakee, as Sonny; Michael Heusing, of Chebanse, as Graffiti Pete; and Nick Troendle, of St. Anne, as Piragua Guy.

Also in the cast are Taji Lacy, Arlene Martin and Ezra Soper of Bourbonnais; Bryar Homan of Bradley; Bonnie Brewer, Tori Harle, Dana James and Scarlett Mullikin of Kankakee; Maurice Cage, Riley Lingo, Jacob Robinson and Evelin Torres of Manteno; Cathy Hess of New Lenox; and Maria Mendez and Arianna Travis of St. Anne.

Director is Sharla Ronchetto, Assistant Director Jordyn Ward, Vocal Director Jeanne Benson, and Choreographer Trinity Dunn are the creative team behind bringing this dynamic show to Lincoln Cultural Center.

Shows are set for 7 p.m. April 29 and May 6, and 2 p.m. April 30 and May 7.

Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.KVTA.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a> or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510.