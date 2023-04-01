Kankakee Kultivators prepare for April meeting, garden walk

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee Kultivators committee chairs for this year’s Annual Garden Tour met recently to report progress in preparing for their big event. The garden walk will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 22.

Ticket-holders will be invited to stroll through seven beautiful gardens. The Kultivators express their deep gratitude to the following outstanding gardeners for generously sharing their “homes outdoors.” The gardens are owned by Steve and Debora Christensen, Brian and Wendy Crane, John and Nancy Kaufman, Peter and Angela Meaney, John and Kristine Palmer, Candice Van Voorst, and the staff of the Uplifted Care Community Grief Center in Bourbonnais

Deb Terrill, a passionate gardener, expert in all things horticultural, and highly regarded gardening writer/consultant, will be educating and entertaining all who attend the Kultivators’ special program for April. Terrill will be presenting “Bee Informed: Separate Fact from Fiction” to all who are interested. The public is invited to come and bring all their bee questions.

Terrill will address much information and misinformation about the world’s bee problem as described commonly, especially online. She will also offer specific and multi-layered solutions for protecting bees. In a news release, Terrill said, “We all have to make decisions about our gardens and how to protect them. This involves being informed, not misinformed.”

She will give her presentation at 1 p.m. April 13, in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, after the Kultivators’ noon business meeting.

The Kultivators invite all who are interested to come and experience the club’s special presentations in the library’s auditorium at 1 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, February through November, unless otherwise publicized.

All who would like to join in activities to promote Kultivators’ missions are also welcome to attend the noon meetings preceding its special presentations and to join the club.