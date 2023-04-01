April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Clove Alliance hosting informative events

Daily Journal staff report

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and to educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence. Clove Alliance believes, supports and empowers survivors of sexual violence, and will be hosting the following events during April.

<strong>Brave, Bold, & Believed Art Show</strong>

From 5-7 p.m. April 13 is opening night where Clove Alliance will celebrate and honor the journey of survivors and our efforts to end sexual violence. Exhibits will be on display in the Kankakee County Museum until May 3rd. Participation is free.

<strong>Wear Teal Day</strong>

Teal is the official color of sexual violence prevention. On April 5, wear teal and take a photo to show your support for survivors. Use the hashtags, #clovealliance #SAAM2023

<strong>Zonta Club of Kankakee presents Take Back the Night: Silent Witness Rally</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. April 20, participants will gather at the Kankakee County Courthouse. Silent Witness is a visual demonstration of the silencing of survivors, where participants gather silently for one hour. Participants are encouraged to wear teal or decorate T-shirts with powerful messages that protest sexual violence and rape culture.

<strong>Educate, Advocate, Eliminate</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21, Kankakee Community College will host the one-day sexual violence awareness conference that will empower participants to work together to eliminate sexual violence within our communities. Registration is $15 and CEUs/CPDUs are available.

<strong>Denim Day</strong>

On April 26, wear denim to combat victim blaming and show your support for survivors. Take a photo to show your support for survivors. Use the hashtags, #clovealliance, #DenimDay2023, #SAAM2023

<strong>Walk A Mile in Her Shoes</strong>

Beginning at noon April 28, join Clove Alliance at the Majestic in downtown Kankakee. As the name of the walk indicates, participants are encouraged to wear women’s shoes as a symbol of their commitment to this important cause. The purpose of this activity is to empower men and raise awareness of men’s violence against women. The cost is $10 and includes an event T-shirt and lunch. Register online at <a href="https://clovealliance.square.site" target="_blank">clovealliance.square.site/</a>.

<strong>40 Hour Crisis Intervention Volunteer Training</strong>

The next training cycle begins May 1. Volunteers are often the first contact survivors have with our organization. They can have an enormous impact on a survivor’s healing journey. To learn more, email <a href="mailto:volunteer@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">volunteer@clovealliance.org</a>.

For more information about services, events or community offerings, call Clove Alliance’s Kankakee office at 815-932-7273, Watseka office at 815-432-2779, or go to <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a>, or email <a href="mailto:info@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">info@clovealliance.org</a>.