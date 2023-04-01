A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Show up and vote

“Decisions are made by those who show up” is probably the strongest takeaway from the iconic (in my eyes) show “The West Wing.”

This statement can apply across the board, from one’s professional life to their personal life. This especially applies to a democracy, and the concept is two-fold.

First, those running for office are showing up to make the decisions. Second, we as constituents have the initial say in the decisions made through our right to vote.

Early voting is open for the April 4 consolidated election, which includes aldermanic races, school board races, park board appointments, various referendums and more. While it’s not the “big” election (e.g. presidential or gubernatorial), it is no less important.

What happens on a local level is incredibly important to our day-to-day lives. As such, it’s important that we take the opportunity to have a say in who is running the show.

I know in the past that I’ve gotten bogged down by the misconception of “It’s just one vote, what does it matter?” Well, it matters if a large group of people think that way.

And now with options for early voting and voting by mail, it’s pretty quick and painless to cast your ballot (and who doesn’t love the little “I Voted” sticker?).

A major item on the ballot is the referendum for a mental health sales tax. I call this major because it’s a county-wide referendum that gives all of Kankakee County an option to voice an opinion.

A coalition of community health care advocates is asking for a .25% sales tax for the county that would generate an estimated $3 million annually to address mental health in Kankakee County.

This would mean an additional 25 cents in sales tax for every $100 of tangible property bought at retail. The tax won’t apply to basic needs like groceries, medicine and registered vehicles.

It’s likely that everyone has an opinion on this, and that’s why it’s important to use a trip to the polls to voice that opinion.

Whatever you stand for, I encourage you to go vote either before or on Tuesday. Decisions are made when we show up.

Registered voters can vote at the Kankakee County Clerk’s office, 189 E. Court St., Kankakee, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 3.

For day-of polling places and times, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountyclerk.gov" target="_blank">kankakeecountyclerk.gov</a>.