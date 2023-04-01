5 photos from Zonta Club of Kankakee's Party Gras

Daily Journal staff report

On Feb. 25 at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee, the Zonta Club of Kankakee County hosted Party Gras, a fundraiser to support Zonta’s local and international service projects.

There was a buffet dinner of gumbo, red beans and rice, corn on the cob and more. During the night, there were raffles, games and a cash bar. Additionally, there was a performance from The South Side Social Club.

For more information on the Zonta Club of Kankakee, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/zontakankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/zontakankakee</a>.

For more information on RVSRA programming, see A1.