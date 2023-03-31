Neil Diamond tribute coming to Watseka Theatre

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — Be forever in blue jeans and get ready to reach out and touch hands at an upcoming Neil Diamond tribute show in Watseka.

Doors open at 5 p.m. April 30 for a 6 p.m. show of Solitary Man, a tribute to Neil Diamond featuring David Jericko and The Crew. Tickets cost $20 for general admission seating and $25 at the door.

Veteran vocalist and tribute artist Jericko has 30 years of performing under his belt, including 15 years of live “Elvis” shows around the country, from Las Vegas to Memphis and New York’s Rockefeller Center.

Backed by The Crew, a band of professional musicians who have performed with some of the industry’s biggest stars, Jericko “embodies the essence of Neil Diamond to this show. You’ll feel the depth of his voice as David captures the entire package of a Neil Diamond concert from ‘Solitary Man’ to ‘Love on the Rocks’ you will ‘Feel Neil’ throughout the night,” according to a news release on the event.

The show is presented by Allengang Entertainment. For tickets, go to <a href="https://www.watsekatheatre.com" target="_blank">watsekatheatre.com</a>, or call 815-993-6585.