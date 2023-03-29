This weekend at the movies: March 31, 2023

<strong>‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’</strong>

PG-13, 134 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Sophia Lillis.

<strong>‘MALUM’</strong>

NR, 92 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/suspense/thriller.</em> On a search to uncover the mysterious circumstances surrounding her father’s death, a newly appointed police officer, Jessica Loren is assigned to the last shift in a decommissioned police station where a notoriously vicious cult saw their demise years prior. The lone officer at the station, she soon finds herself barraged by terrifying paranormal events, and in the process, is taken on a journey during which she learns the shocking truth behind her family’s entanglement with a demented cult leader. <strong>The film is the first original production by Welcome Villain Films, owned in part by Kankakee native Luke LaBeau.</strong>

<strong>‘His Only Son’</strong>

PG-13, 106 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/suspense/thriller.</em> His Only Son recounts one of the most controversial moments in the Old Testament—when Abraham was commanded by God to sacrifice his son Isaac on the mountain of Moriah. While traveling to the place of the sacrifice, alongside Isaac and two servants, Abraham is flooded with vivid memories from the years he and Sarah spent longing for the son they were promised—the son he must now lay upon the altar. Starring Nicola Mouawad and Sara Seyed.

<strong>‘Spinning Gold’</strong>

R, 137 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/music.</em> A biopic of 1970s record producer Neil Bogart, co-founder of Casablanca Records. Starring Jeremy Jordan, Michelle Monaghan and Lyndsy Fonseca.

<strong>‘John Wick: Chapter 4’</strong>

R, 169 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Starring Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgard and Laurence Fishburne.

<strong>‘The Lost King’</strong>

PG-13, 109 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/comedy.</em> In the archaeological find of a century, the remains of King Richard III — presumed scattered over 500 years ago — were discovered beneath a parking lot in Leicester in 2012. The search had been conceived and motivated by an amateur historian, Philippa Langley, whose passion and unrelenting research were met with skepticism. Starring Sally Hawkins and Harry Lloyd.

<strong>‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’</strong>

PG-13, 130 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/action/fantasy.</em> Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying “Shazam!”, are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, who they must stop from using a weapon that could destroy the world. Starring Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer.

<strong>‘Scream VI’</strong>

R, 123 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage. Starring Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Courtney Cox.

<strong>‘Champions’</strong>

PG-13, 124 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/comedy.</em> A heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined. Starring Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson and Cheech Marin.

<strong>‘Creed III’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose. Starring Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors.

<strong>‘Jesus Revolution’</strong>

NR, 120 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> The story of one young hippie’s quest in the 1970s for belonging and liberation that leads not only to peace, love, and rock and roll, but that sets into motion a new counterculture crusade — a Jesus Movement — changing the course of history. Starring Joel Courtney, Kelsey Grammer and Anna Grace.

<strong>‘65’</strong>

PG-13, 90 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/action.</em> After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth — 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at a rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures. Starring Adam Driver, Alexandra Shipp and Nika King.

