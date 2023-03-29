Live music this weekend: March 31, 2023

<strong>Ryan Leggott’s Open Mic</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>High Street</strong>
Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Matt Yeager</strong>
Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club — 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Bad Palomino</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The Strips</strong>
The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>
Tuffy’s Lounge — 1099 S. Water St., Wilmington
<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The Katzpa Jammas</strong>
On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Kendall Colette</strong>
Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>1 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Blues Jam with Susan Williams</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>6:30 p.m. Sunday</em>
To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.