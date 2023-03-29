Holy Name Society brings back Easter Luncheon

BRADLEY — From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Holy Name Society of St. Joseph's Parish in Bradley will be holding their Easter Luncheon with an Italian beef sandwich or two slices of pizza, salad plus desert, for $9.

Children age 10 and under will participate in a free Easter Egg Grab while supplies last. The Easter Bunny will be on site for a free photo (bring your camera). Children 7 and under get one free hotdog and a drink. All proceeds go to the Holy Name to fund much needed projects around the parish. St Joseph's Parish Hall is at 211 N. Center Ave., Bradley.