Cloying cosmic cuteness

Apple TV+ streams the 10-episode fantasy comedy “The Big Door Prize,” based on a novel of the same name by M.O. Walsh. Set in an idealized version of an American small town that is strenuously cheerful, conspicuously multicultural and tourist friendly, “Prize” follows the aggressively friendly teacher Dusty Hubbard (Chris O’Dowd), a man so irrepressibly social he’s known for his whistling.

The show explodes in cartoon fashion with Dusty celebrating his 40th birthday breakfast with his beautiful wife, Cass (Gabrielle Dennis), and teenage daughter. It’s the kind of show where he gets 30 gifts before finishing his morning coffee, one of them being a vintage Theremin.

The quirkiness continues as Dusty rides his scooter to school and stops at the local grocery store, where a new attraction has just been installed. For a couple of coins, this novelty machine promises to reveal anyone’s true potential, spitting out a blue card with its soothsaying portent. Soon everyone in town is buzzing about the phenomenon. Reaction is decidedly mixed. Some are inspired to live up to its predictions; others vastly disappointed by its findings. Not to give too much away, but Dusty and Cass receive wildly divergent evaluations, bringing a cold front of discontentment to their seemingly sunny home front.

To call “Prize” contrived is almost beside the point. Its tone and mood seem to change from one scene to the next. O’Dowd is quite good at playing the goofy dad. Angst, dread and cosmic confusion are not his strong suits.

If the story of a supernatural arcade machine seems familiar, it should. Tom Hanks received a magic life-altering ticket in “Big” in 1988. In the 1960 “Twilight Zone” episode “Nick of Time,” William Shatner played a man hopelessly hooked on a devil-shaped fortune-telling gadget at a roadside diner. The gist of “The Big Door Prize” could lend itself to a movie or episode with a beginning, middle and an end. But 10 episodes in five hours seems like audience abuse.

• A special segment of “Nick News” (6 p.m., Nickelodeon) explores alternative schools, including an institution in Massachusetts run by the students themselves. It also discusses artificial intelligence (AI) and its effect on learning, study, writing and plagiarism.

Glancing at last week’s congressional hearings on TikTok, I was struck by the need for young voices to express their understanding of TikTok and explain its hold on their demographic. A “Nick News” segment on TikTok would be welcome.

• Viaplay, the streaming platform for Scandinavian content, debuts the music documentary “a-ha: The Movie” a profile of the Norwegian synth-pop band whose song “Take on Me” became a worldwide hit in 1985.

• A health scare inspires a hard-partying food writer to change her ways in the Australian comedy “Wellmania,” streaming its first season on Netflix.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Alicia Silverstone stars in the 1995 comedy “Clueless,” an update of Jane Austen’s “Emma” (5:55 p.m., VH1).

• A film crew documents a breakthrough surgery on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• An explosives haul is linked to a terror group on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Victims share mysterious symptoms on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Pierce Brosnan and Geoffrey Rush star in the 2001 espionage thriller “The Tailor of Panama” (8:30 p.m., Cinemax).

• A cyber hacker just might need some tough love on “True Lies” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A convenience store robber seems out of the ordinary on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Katherine and Greta’s parents share stories on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14)

CULT CHOICE

Filmmaker Errol Morris interviews former Defense Secretary Robert McNamera about his life and career in the 2003 Oscar-winning documentary “The Fog of War” (7 p.m., TCM).

SERIES NOTES

“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “The Connors” (ABC, TV-PG), “boundaries” (7 p.m.) and “leaky pipes” (7:30 p.m.) ... Plowing the field on “Farmer Wants a Wife” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A fundraiser fizzles on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A new subject proves irksome on “Not Dead Yet” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Taron Egerton and Jay Chandrasekhar are booked on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kevin Bacon, Jay Pharoah and Coco Jones on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Adam Scott, Jeff Tweedy and Wilco visit “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).