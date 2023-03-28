'The Movement and the 'Madman'' on PBS

Tonight’s “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) recalls two separate histories — one well-documented and another only recently coming to light. It captures a moment that might be recalled as the last flowering of 1960s idealism as well as a time when the seeds of discord were sown, expanding division in society we still experience to this day.

“The Movement and the ‘Madman’” offers a wealth of period footage and interviews about events in 1969. Having been elected president in 1968 promising a “secret plan” to end the war in Vietnam, Richard Nixon entered office surrounded by great expectations. Morton Halperin remembers joining his former Harvard colleague Henry Kissinger to advise the president on foreign policy. Early in 1969, Halperin and others were surprised to learn Nixon’s so-called secret plan involved the threat of greatly escalating the bombing campaign against North Vietnam and even included threats of nuclear brinkmanship with the USSR in the hopes the Communist superpower could bring its junior partner North Vietnam to heel.

Years later, Nixon’s aide H.R. Haldeman revealed in his memoirs Nixon wanted to cultivate a reputation as a “madman,” someone capable of anything, even pushing the nuclear button to bend his adversaries to his will.

The other half of the documentary glances back at the mobilization of a nationwide moment that culminated in two massive protests, dubbed “the Moratorium,” which took place Oct. 15 and Nov. 15 of that year. It shows how the organization tapped into student activists, remnants of the civil rights movement as well as organized labor and prominent religious leaders to create protests that were peaceful, bipartisan and family-friendly, demonstrating to Nixon and others that opposition to the war was far more mainstream and widespread than previously thought.

Nixon pretended to be unmoved by the protests, but sources here reveal he backed off some of his wilder strategies precisely because of the size and breadth of the marches.

While Nixon did not resort to nuclear weapons, he did question the patriotism of the protesters and argue the “silent majority” of Americans were behind his execution of the war. He also deployed Vice President Spiro Agnew to attack the news media for giving the massive demonstrations so much attention. To Nixon and Agnew, a movement involving millions was so much “fake news” concocted by “coastal elites.”

• David Tennant (“Doctor Who,” “Broadchurch”) and Michael Sheen (“The Queen," “Frost and Nixon”) return for the third season of “Staged,” streaming on Britbox. The comedy follows both actors, appearing as themselves, as they prepare to put on a London stage production of “Six Characters in Search of an Author” only to find theaters shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Zoom-era comedy follows both men as their professional life literally enters their living rooms and disrupts their crowded personal lives.

