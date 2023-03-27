Best Bets: Week of March 27-April 4

<strong>Easter Egg Extravaganza</strong>

The Easter Bunny will hop down the Perry Farm trails as the joint egg hunt with the villages of Bourbonnais and Bradley and the Bourbonnais Township Park District returns to Bourbonnais at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The free event for the public is open to ages 10 and under. Participants are reminded to bring a basket or bag for the egg hunt.

Five starting points will be included for trail access with entrances at Coyne Street, Bisaillon Avenue, Cavalier de LaSalle Park, Exploration Station and Valley Avenue.

Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available before and after the event.

<strong>Supermarket Shuffle art exhibit</strong>

Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism invites the public to a new exhibit, Supermarket Shuffle, with an opening at 6:30 p.m. Friday at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

This show was inspired by the viral song and will feature art based on food. Opening night will feature art, music and refreshments. The artists will be presenting their art and answering any questions about how it was made. After the reception, the show will be running through June 23, and the gallery will be open 1-5 p.m. weekdays except Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

<strong>LLI Informational meeting</strong>

An information session for Kankakee Community College's Lifelong Learning Institute's spring courses designed for active senior citizens will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College. It is a free event, and refreshments will be served.

The special guest speaker will be Bob de Oliveira, who will share information on his spiritual pilgrimage of 140 miles in seven days from Portugal to Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

The Lifelong Learning Institute offers affordable, high-quality, non-credit classes that take place in an environment that fosters participation. The classes are non-credit, continuing education, open to people ages 50 and older.

Courses for the spring include: Birding — Locally and Beyond; Become a Dementia Friend; Floral Design and Impressionism; Cryptozoology; Lincoln's Funeral Train; Chicago and the Atomic Age; Giant Mammals of the Ice Age in Illinois; 10 Warning Signs of Dementia; Home Heating & Air Conditioner Maintenance; Radium Girls of Ottawa; Geology at Illinois State Parks; Share a Book, Share an Author; Kankakee's Baseball Heritage; Know Your BP and Hand CPR; Healthy Living Brain; Floral Design and Modern Art; Current Events in Person; Understanding Dementia; African Americans Music Movies; Mixed Media; A Fulfilling Retirement; Retirement: Making Your Money Last.

For more information or to find out the latest course offerings, go to <a href="https://www.continuinged.kcc.edu" target="_blank">continuinged.kcc.edu</a> or phone 815-802-8206. To be added to the program mailing list, email <a href="mailto:mposing@kcc.edu" target="_blank">mposing@kcc.edu</a> or phone 815-802-8206.

<strong>Mock Police Stops</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee Area Career Center, 4083 N 1000 W Road, Bourbonnais, there will be an evening of discussion, Mock Stop and Police Simulator participation as a bridge is built between law enforcement and the community. Participants must be 16 or older. This event is open to those who have not previously attending a Youth Police Stop event. There will be one free meal per registrant and participation is limited to the first 21 to register.

To register, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/mpt5kt2z" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/mpt5kt2z</a>.

<strong>French Heritage Museum Grand Re-Opening</strong>

At 10 a.m. Saturday at the French Heritage Museum, 165 North Indiana Ave., Kankakee, there will be a grand re-opening event. Brew Head Espresso will sell coffee from 10 a.m. to noon and the event is sponsored by Riverside Healthcare.

<strong>March 30</strong>

<strong>Violence Prevention Informational Session</strong>

At 5 p.m. at the Kankakee Train Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, the city of Kankakee will hold a Violence Prevention Informational Session.

<strong>» 815-933-0502</strong>

<strong>April 1</strong>

<strong>Spring Craft & Vendor Extravaganza</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee, there will be a spring craft fair in the Expo Center. For information on being a vendor, email jennifer@kankakeefair.org.

<strong>Bourbonnais Grove Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

At 9:30 a.m. at Riverside Senior Life Communities, 85 E. Burns Road, Bourbonnais, there will be two separate age groups for the egg hunt. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. will be photos with the Easter Bunny and at 10 a.m. will be the egg hunt, followed by crafts, games and cookies. Participants will have the chance to find the golden egg.

<strong>Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

At 10 a.m., head over to Northfield Square mall for fun and games before the 11 a.m. hunt begins in the mall’s food court. The event is a collaboration between the mall, Sweet Darren’s, LoveALatte, Bourbonnais Township Park District and River Valley Special Recreation Association.

<strong>Manteno's Annual Easter Egg Dash</strong>

The village of Manteno will be hosting its annual Easter Egg Dash for residents on April 1 at Heritage Park, 500 W. Cook St., Manteno. From 10-10:50 a.m., pictures with the bunny, food, beverages and more will be available. The egg hunt will begin promptly at 11 a.m. with separate zones of ages pre-k and kindergarten, first and second grades, and third and fourth grades. This is a free community event and participants are encouraged to bring bags or baskets for Easter eggs.

<strong>» 815-929-4844; <a href="mailto:jknox@villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">jknox@villageofmanteno.com</a></strong>

<strong>Mother Daughter Conference Luncheon</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kankakee Valley Park District’s Charlton Room, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, HOMPOD (Honoring Our Mothers Preserving Our Daughters) is hosting a mother-daughter conference. The speaker and host will be Adrienne Reese Sanders. Worship will be done by psalmists Teresa Davis and Shari Lowe, and there will be a performance from the Miriam’s Mission Dance Ministry. Additional featured speakers include Kimberly Leslie (presenting “Your Direction to Destiny”) and Pastor Michelle Ford (presenting “The Word Made Flesh Ministries”). Tickets are $50 for ages 18-plus and $35 for ages 12-17.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/102348523855436" target="_blank">facebook.com/groups/102348523855436</a></strong>

<strong>Braidwood’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

At 1 p.m., the Braidwood Park District will host the Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt at Old Smokey City Park, 227 W. Third St., Braidwood. Registration begins at noon under the baseball field pavilion. The first 300 children to register will receive a free Easter basket from the Braidwood Knights of Columbus and the Braidwood Lions Club.

At 1 p.m. will be the hunt for ages 1-3 on the tee ball field. Parents/guardians may accompany their children on the field. At 1:15 p.m. will be ages 4-6 on the north boys’ baseball field. At 1:30 p.m. will be ages 7-9 on the south girls’ softball field.

<strong>Custer Fire PD Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

At 2 p.m., Custer Fire Protection District will host an Easter egg hunt and basket raffle at 21750 Highway 113, Custer Park.

<strong>April 1-2</strong>

<strong>Say Yes to the Dress</strong>

Bradley Public Library once again is hosting the free Say Yes to the Dress event, which is open to all local high school students. Shop gently-used prom dresses and accessories. Sign-ups are for a one-hour appointment time. Participants must have an appointment; the library cannot guarantee walk-ins. Sign up online at bradleylibrary.org for a time slot, or call the library at 815-932-6245. The library is at 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley.

<strong>April 2</strong>

<strong>Auditions for next Country Theatre show</strong>

Beginning at 1 p.m. at Country Theatre Workshop, located on Illinois Route 40 just two miles north of Cissna Park, CTW will hold auditions for “DISASTER! The Musical.” Performances will be June 15-18 and June 22-25. This play includes a large cast of adults (ages high school and up) plus one younger character. For complete information about characters visit the website: countrytheatre.org. For those who cannot make Sunday’s auditions, contact Director Gina Greene at nwcgina@gmail.com to submit a video audition. Video auditions are due no later than March 31, but it is recommended to send it sooner.

<strong>Easter Egg Hunt and Petting Zoo</strong>

At 2 p.m., Sollitt Tap will host an Easter egg hunt and petting zoo at 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher. At 2:30 p.m. will be the hunt for ages toddler to 5. At 3 p.m. will be for ages 6 and up. From 2-5 p.m. will be the petting zoo, as well as live music from Mike Satarino.

<strong>April 4</strong>

<strong>Tuesday Book Review</strong>

The local meet-up Tuesday Book Review will meet at the Quality Inn in Bradley. A luncheon is served at noon followed by the program. The day’s speaker is Ruth Hull Chatlein, a Kankakee native and an author of historical and contemporary fiction.

<strong>» New member application: <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a></strong>