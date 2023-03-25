Library Life: Week of March 25, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>
• Teen Book Bag Subscription: On Monday, grades seventh through 12th can pick up the third installment of their subscriptions. Register by emailing <a href="mailto:svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.
• Twinkle Twinkle Storytime: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, ages can join for family storytime.
<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>
• My First Book Club: At 4 p.m. Monday, grades kindergarten through fourth can join for a book discussion.
• Trivia Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 18 and older can join for American Girl Doll-themed trivia night.
<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>
• Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, discuss “Sugar and Salt” by Susan Wiggs.
• Fancy Nancy Tea Party: At 10 a.m. April 1, all ages are invited to a tea party. Register at <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a>.
<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>
• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.
• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones can join for stories and songs.
<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>
• Identity Theft and Protection: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, adults can learn how to stay safe online.
<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>
• April is Library Month, visit the library for library-related trivia. Stay tuned for upcoming craft days and new activities.
<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>
• Read with Mavis: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, kids can read with Mavis, the library’s new therapy dog. Call 815-937-6960 to register.
• Teen Game Night: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, meet in the Roland B. Johnson Teen Zone for games.
<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>
• Second Breakfast: At 12:30 p.m. March 25, join for Tolkien Reading Day. There will be toaster pastries, doughnuts and various drinks.
• Family Movie Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join for a screening of “The Lorax.” Popcorn and drinks will be provided.
<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>
• Pen to Paper: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, adults can join a circle of writers to share their work.
• Common Online Scams: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office will give a presentation on online scams.
<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.
<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>
• Craft Club: From 3-6 p.m. Thursday, join for a fun craft.
<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>
• Baby Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, little ones can join for storytime.
<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727
<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245
<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800
<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069
<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581
<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187
<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047
<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564
<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696
<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323
<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609
<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234
<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544