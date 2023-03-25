Library Life: Week of March 25, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Teen Book Bag Subscription: On Monday, grades seventh through 12th can pick up the third installment of their subscriptions. Register by emailing <a href="mailto:svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

• Twinkle Twinkle Storytime: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, ages can join for family storytime.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• My First Book Club: At 4 p.m. Monday, grades kindergarten through fourth can join for a book discussion.

• Trivia Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 18 and older can join for American Girl Doll-themed trivia night.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>

• Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, discuss “Sugar and Salt” by Susan Wiggs.

• Fancy Nancy Tea Party: At 10 a.m. April 1, all ages are invited to a tea party. Register at <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a>.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones can join for stories and songs.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Identity Theft and Protection: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, adults can learn how to stay safe online.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• April is Library Month, visit the library for library-related trivia. Stay tuned for upcoming craft days and new activities.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Read with Mavis: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, kids can read with Mavis, the library’s new therapy dog. Call 815-937-6960 to register.

• Teen Game Night: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, meet in the Roland B. Johnson Teen Zone for games.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Second Breakfast: At 12:30 p.m. March 25, join for Tolkien Reading Day. There will be toaster pastries, doughnuts and various drinks.

• Family Movie Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join for a screening of “The Lorax.” Popcorn and drinks will be provided.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Pen to Paper: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, adults can join a circle of writers to share their work.

• Common Online Scams: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office will give a presentation on online scams.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• Craft Club: From 3-6 p.m. Thursday, join for a fun craft.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Baby Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, little ones can join for storytime.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544