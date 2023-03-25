FILM REVIEW: Latest installment of 'Scream' brings past into present

Because the cinematic savant Pam Powell is out this week, I’m taking a stab at writing my first film review. I use the word “stab” purposefully as the review at hand is on “Scream VI.”

Before we delve too far into this, it’s worth noting I am a huge “Scream” fan, and therefore have watched the new iterations (that is, the post-Wes Craven era) through a microscope.

The 2022 release of “Scream” (also known as “Scream V”) did not live up to my high expectations. In fact, the “twist” was much too similar to 2011’s “Scream 4” that it almost wasn’t worth making. However, it was a good effort at a tribute to Craven, who passed in 2015, and it had the original main cast, so it’s not completely without merit.

But, the way the story of “V” unfolded made me apprehensive to see “VI.” With how much I love the franchise overall, I decided to give it a go — and I’m glad I did.

This installment brought back the suspense that made people fall in love with the first film in 1996. It reunited the “new generation” of survivors from the 2022 film, and brought back a fan-favorite from “4” (Hayden Panettiere) and the original character Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), who now has the designation of being the only character/cast member to appear in all six films.

Much like the sequel to the original “Scream,” this film takes place on a college campus as the villain Ghostface follows the last film’s survivors to the Big Apple.

The film is chock-full of meta references to horror classics, just as Kevin Williamson wrote in the original film. It also has an added layer of having very meta references to former “Scream” films which will make die-hard fans giddy.

As the franchise has evolved with the times, it does so with the added element of social media. This is an interesting juxtaposition to the original, which existed right before caller ID became a must-have for most households.

Now, with the ability to trace almost anything through smartphones and IP addresses, the killer (or killers, perhaps) has to be tech savvy to stay one step ahead of law enforcement.

Without giving too much away, the film does a good job of keeping the audience engaged with action-packed scenes, explaining away any plot holes and developing characters you come to care about. Much like its predecessors, the film dabbles in comedy, but didn’t elicit too many laughs from this viewer.

If you watch with a close eye, writers Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin — who double as co-directors — will give the pieces of the puzzle needed to somewhat reveal the identity of the killer. This doesn’t take away from the third-act reveal, but makes it a fun mystery for the viewer to follow along with.

For those who have seen all of the installments — especially if you’ve seen them several times like this dork — they’ll notice many Easter eggs, both blatant and subtle.

What this film (and franchise) has going for it versus others in the horror genre is that the acting never feels forced or over-the-top. The actors consistently have a way of making their characters believable, and it seems they have fun doing so.

Rating: 2½ stars

"Scream VI" is now playing in theaters.