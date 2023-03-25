A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 'I can do this!'

While last week’s column documented the activity and nature of a recent trip to Nevada, this week’s column reflects on the most memorable takeaway from the adventure.

Staying at my brother- and sister-in-law’s allowed for a lot of quality family time. While the adults looked forward to catching up, my nieces were excited about one specific thing: the pool.

During our visit, the weather teetered between high 60s and low 70s, which is perfect for dip in the sun. However, the heater hadn’t yet been set up and the water was a cool 50 degrees.

The first few days, the girls happily dipped their toes in the water, understanding that it was a bit too cool to swim in. Halfway through the trip, the sun felt hotter than the low 70s and the girls were determined to get all the way in the water.

Dressed in their colorful suits and Puddle Jumpers (floaties), the girls walked out to the yard with motivation painted on their faces. Scout, 4, got in first and moved from the stairs to the deep end, her teeth chattering between her laughs of glee.

Remy, 3, would dip her toe in, and then step back onto the concrete.

“It’s cold!” she said.

This went on for a few minutes as Scout got used to the water’s temperature and made her way around the pool. Remy, wanting to join her sister but apprehensive to the cold, kept dipping a toe in every minute or so.

I was sitting on the edge with my feet in the water, watching the two in their different states of swimming. At one point, Remy came near me and dipped her foot in by mine.

Taking it back out, she rolled her hands into fists and punched them to her sides with determination, whispering to herself: “I can do this!”

At hearing that, my eyes began welling with pride. Watching both of these girls go from small babies into their own persons has been such a gift.

And while the adults in their lives are constantly teaching them things about the world, we have to remember that they can teach us, too.

In that moment, Remy reminded me that all that you need to accomplish something is belief in yourself.

After a few more utterances of “I can do this!” and with the company of Uncle Keegan, Remy eventually got into the water and acclimated to the temperature.

If there’s anything this week you’re struggling with — from finishing your taxes to something even more taxing — just turn your hands into fists, punch down to your sides and say, “I can do this!”