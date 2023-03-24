Escaping cabin fever in Kankakee County: Part two

<strong>EDITOR’s NOTE:</strong> <em>This article is part two of Frank Hosek’s journey to escape cabin fever in Kankakee County. To read part one, which details exploration in Momence, go to</em> <em><a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/life" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/life</a></em><em>.</em>

By Frank Hosek

My wife, Kathy, and I were early arrivals at Splitting Targets located on West Avenue in Kankakee for the early afternoon experience of a new sport in Kankakee: axe throwing. I must say it is both intriguing and just a bit alarming flinging an axe 12 feet in hopes of imbedding it into a hunk of lumber.

While hefting the 5-pound axe, I watched as John power-screwed a new center-board onto the 4-by-4 target. I asked him how often he had to replace the boards.

“Once a week for the center boards,” he replied. “Monthly for the others.”

That reassured me that many of the razor-sharp hatchets were finding their mark. However, gouges in the supporting wall were testimony of an occasional errant throw.

After a brief review of the rules — 10 throws with scoring determined by which ring your axe lands in — John gave us both much appreciated tips on throwing. With my hand level with my ear, I brought my arm forward, releasing my grip just as the axe came parallel to the floor and watched it tumble through the air and, surprisingly, bury the head into one of the inner rings of the target. It was certainly smile-inducing. Subsequent throws met with varying degrees of success but with great enthusiasm.

As the lanes filled around us with families and groups of friends, it was obvious most were rather new to the sport also. However, laughter and shrieks of delight seemed to indicate they would not be novices for long.

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTY MUSEUM</strong>

Stepping into the Kankakee County Museum, our next stop, is similar to discovering a beloved sweater at the back of the closet. Slipping it on brings back memories that, although not necessarily forgotten, have not been embraced for some time.

Every time I walk the halls of the museum, I seem to stumble onto some little tidbit of local history I had not seen before.

Located on the grounds of Governor Small Memorial Park, you can see the ships’ wheel of the U.S.S. Kankakee, which operated during World War II; read about the three local gentlemen who reached the highest office of the state — governor; discover the importance of the river to local economy; or one of my favorites, visit the George Gray Barnard gallery with more than 20 sculptures and plaster casts. Barnard was a renowned sculptor of the 19th and early 20th centuries who grew up in Kankakee.

In addition to the museum itself, you can explore Dr. A.L. Small’s home and a one-room schoolhouse. Before we left, we walked the Column Garden admiring its stark winter dress.

Afterward, we sought out something to quench our thirst.

<strong>KNACK BREWING & FERMENTATIONS</strong>

Walking through the doors of Knack Brewery and Fermentations on a winter’s afternoon, we were embraced by the yeasty warmth of a morning brew session. The aged, quaint building’s bright and colorful interior attempts to create an airy feeling of its compact taproom. Emily greets each newcomer with an engaging smile that quickly puts everyone at ease. As the stools and tables filled, relaxed conversation and quiet laughter became a comfortable background.

Opened in April 2022, Knack is the vision of Matt and Emily Strysik. The north end of the building is dominated by a diminutive array of brewery equipment Matt uses to create the collection of custom drafts that are offered from behind the counter. As we slid onto our stools, Matt explained his creations are heavily dependent on Emily’s comfortable taste palette, which keeps him from becoming over-zealous with his experimentations. As he spoke, he poured us a couple of pints: one of Thrilla, a kolsch-style beer that has become a best-seller, and Lucent Gloom, a delightful brown ale.

The next day extended the surprising sunshine that had started the weekend as we headed out again.

<strong>ROSS’S ROCK-N-ROLL EMPORIUM</strong>

There was a time when I could while away an afternoon by slipping a vinyl record out of its sleeve, placing it on the turntable and dropping the needle. After fiddling with the knobs on my Panasonic receiver, I would sit cross-legged on the floor and read the liner notes of the album from cover-to-cover while rockin’ to the tunes. I was reminded of that as we walked into Ross’s Rock-N-Roll Emporium in Bradley.

A longtime staple of Kankakee County, originally known as Chicago Records, it always has been a place to find record albums (both new and used), CDs, tapes and T-shirts. Today, its expansive interior is so much more. The music still thrives here, but now you can fulfill your skateboarding needs, contemplate whether or not a snake terrarium is in your future or, maybe, that leather jacket you’ve always craved.

On this day, Kathy discovered several ancient Three Dog Night albums to replace ones I had loaned to her many years before that mysteriously disappeared. It was a great find; now if I could just locate that old turntable.

<strong>KANKAKEE RIVER STATE PARK</strong>

With the sun high in the sky, we headed to the county’s gem, the Kankakee River State Park. It was little surprising and very much gratifying that several like-minded adventurers had the same idea. As we walked one of several trails throughout the park, we encountered many hikers and, in several instances, their canine companions.

We crossed the green pedestrian suspension bridge, bouncing across its about 75 feet as it hovered some 70 feet above Rock Creek. Making our way down the slopes to the river, we watched several geese settle upon its sparkling waters. Nearby a couple skipped stones across the placid waters.

The park consists of about 4,000 acres on both sides of the river with several miles of trails to take the edge off the blues of winter. The area still was inhabited by Native Americans as late as the 1830s. Most had left the area by the end of the decade, except for Chief Shaw-waw-nas-see, whose grave is commemorated with a boulder along the nature trail at Rock Creek.

We did not have to go far to escape our cabin fever. Stepping out our front door, we simply had to revisit an old friend, Kankakee County.

To explore more Kankakee County adventures, be sure to check out <a href="https://www.visitkankakeecounty.com/Stories" target="_blank">visitkankakeecounty.com/Stories</a>.

<strong>Kankakee County Museum:</strong> <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>

<strong>Splitting Targets:</strong> <a href="https://www.splittingtargets.com" target="_blank">splittingtargets.com</a>

<strong>Knack Brewing & Fermentations:</strong> <a href="https://www.knackbrewing.com" target="_blank">knackbrewing.com</a>

<strong>Ross's Rock N Roll Emporium:</strong> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/rosschicagorecords" target="_blank">facebook.com/rosschicagorecords</a>

<strong>Kankakee River State Park:</strong> <a href="https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/KankakeeRiver.aspx" target="_blank">www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/KankakeeRiver.aspx</a>