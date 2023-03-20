Community Briefs: March 20, 2023

<strong>Upcoming blood drives</strong>

The American Red Cross is seeking blood donors at upcoming drives in Kankakee County. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, a drive will be held at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Route 50, Bourbonnais. From noon to 5 p.m. March 29, a drive will be held at St. Anne Community Drive, 650 W. Guertin. From 1-6 p.m. March 31, a drive will be held at the Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Road, Bourbonnais.

<strong>Wilmington, River Valley Wind Ensemble concert</strong>

At 7 p.m. March 30, there will be a combined band concert at Wilmington High School. The event will feature the Wilmington High School Band, Wilmington Middle School bands and the River Valley Wind Ensemble. The event is free and is presented by the Wilmington Music Department.

<strong>Supermarket Shuffle art exhibit</strong>

Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism invites the public to a new exhibit, Supermarket Shuffle, with an opening at 6:30 p.m. March 31 at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

This show was inspired by the viral song and will feature art based on food. Opening night will feature art, music and refreshments.

The artists will be presenting their art and answering any questions about how it was made.

After the reception, the show will be running through June 23, and the gallery will be open 1-5 p.m. weekdays except Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

<strong>McCarty Legacy Foundation fundraiser</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1, the McCarty Legacy Foundation will be hosting a fundraiser at Ralph J. Bailey Community Center, 7219 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace. There will be a variety of vendors for people to shop. Additionally, there will be food trucks.

The foundation’s mission, according to a social media statement, read “We are committed to positively transforming neighborhoods and lives in Kankakee County. Our mission is to enhance dignity and quality of life, through the power of work and education to those while reaching their full potential and becoming responsible, productive and caring citizens through the elimination of barriers to opportunities.”

For more information or to register as a vendor, contact Anthia Winslow at 404-858-3233 or Christine McCarty at 779-264-4973. Checks can be made payable to The McCarty Legacy Foundation, 875 E. Court St., Kankakee. The cost is $40 for vendor tables and $50 for food truck vendors. Admission to the event is free.

<strong>Manteno’s Annual Easter Egg Dash</strong>

The village of Manteno will be hosting its annual Easter Egg Dash for residents on April 1 at Heritage Park, 500 W. Cook St., Manteno.

From 10-10:50 a.m., pictures with the bunny, food, beverages and more will be available. The egg hunt will begin promptly at 11 a.m. with separate zones of ages pre-k and kindergarten, first and second grades, and third and fourth grades.

This is a free community event and participants are encouraged to bring bags or baskets for Easter eggs. For questions, call 815-929-4844 or email <a href="mailto:jknox@villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">jknox@villageofmanteno.com</a>.

<strong>ICPHD hosting special meeting</strong>

At 6 p.m. April 3, the Iroquois County Board of Health will host a special meeting in the county board room of the Iroquois County Administrative Center at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka. An agenda will be posted on the Iroquois County website at <a href="https://www.iroquoiscountyil.gov" target="_blank">iroquoiscountyil.gov</a> at least 48 hours in advance. For more information, call 815-432-2483.

<strong>Be Invincible</strong>

The main event for Youth Violence Prevention Week will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 14 on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The collaborative organizational effort by Kankakee United, Harbor House and the city of Kankakee, will be a motivational event for the community with speakers and food.

For more information, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2c7cwcbm" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2c7cwcbm</a>.

<strong>Gun Buyback program</strong>

During Youth Violence Prevention Week, Kankakee United will be hosting a ‘No Questions Asked’ Gun Buyback program. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon April 15 at Pioneer Park, 698 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee.

There is a limit of four weapons and no FFL dealers permitted. Sellers can walk up or drive up. Transport firearms unloaded and in a box or bag.

The payment for handguns and semi-automatic/assault weapons is $200; the payment for rifles and shotguns is $100; and the payments for replicas, non-functioning and BB guns is $25.

This is open to Kankakee County residents only. For more information, call 815-936-3603.

<strong>Community Kickball Match</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. April 15, the Kankakee Public Library’s Roland B. Johnson Teen Zone will present a community kickball match. Team Green will face Team Red at Pioneer Park, 698 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee. To be considered for team captain, contact the library at <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>.

<strong>Springfest 5K</strong>

At 9 a.m. April 22, the annual Springfest 5K Run/1.5-Mile Walk will kick off at the Manteno American Legion. The run goes out to Legacy Park and ends at the legion. There is a $15 registration fee.

Every participant will receive a wooden Springfest birdhouse and there will be age-group awards. T-shirts are available for an extra $10. There also will be a special hand-crafted award to the first four high school students or younger — along with teachers/administrators — who finish the 5K first. Strollers are welcome for the walk.

Food may be purchased at the legion’s outdoor seating area and proceeds from the event go to legion veterans. Those interested in volunteering can contact Dan Gerber at <a href="mailto:gerb959@comcast.net" target="_blank">gerb959@comcast.net</a>.

For more information, go to <a href="https://fb.me/e/16zeqUaDs" target="_blank">fb.me/e/16zeqUaDs</a>.

<strong>Civic Leaders Scholarship event</strong>

From 6-7 p.m. April 26 in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., former Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s 6th Annual Civic Leaders Scholarship will be held. The keynote speaker is Jasmyne Humble.

The award amount is $2,000 per student. The scholarship committee is seeking partnership in the form of scholarship contribution. Checks can be made payable to Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley and can be mailed to 701 South Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL. 60901.

<strong>Country Theatre Workshop’s Kids Summer Camp</strong>

Happening June 26-30, Country Theatre Workshop in Cissna Park will hold a kids summer camp for kids entering fourth through ninth grade. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.countrytheatre.org" target="_blank">countrytheatre.org</a>.