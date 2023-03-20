Best Bets: Week of March 20-26

<strong>Say Yes to the Dress</strong>

Bradley Public Library once again is hosting the free Say Yes to the Dress event, which is open to all local high school students and happening March 25 and 26. Shop gently-used prom dresses and accessories. Sign-ups are for a one-hour appointment time.

Participants must have an appointment; the library cannot guarantee walk-ins. Sign up online at <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a> for a time slot, or call the library at 815-932-6245. The library is at 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Green Drinks meeting at BrickStone</strong>

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Green Drinks of Kankakee will meet at BrickStone, 557 William R Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, to discuss the 2023 Kankakee River Watershed Conference. Information was presented with topics ranging from river water chemistry to the critters that call the Kankakee River home to the fun things the river offers humans, today and in the future.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.greendrinks.org/IL/Kankakee" target="_blank">greendrinks.org/IL/Kankakee</a>.

<strong>Kankakee Valley Garden Club</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St NW, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee Valley Garden Club will host Jackie Voss with her program "Growing Vegetables from Seeds." Voss is an avid gardener from Herscher. The public is invited to attend. RSVP to Diane by Wednesday at 815-939-4416.

<strong>The Blue Gala</strong>

At 6 p.m. Saturday, We the People of Kankakee County is hosting The Blue Gala, a policeman’s ball, at the Quality Inn in Bradley. Proceeds from the Blue Gala will be distributed to all local police departments in the county.

Tickets cost $75 each or $140 per couple. The gala includes dinner and dancing with High Society Orchestra. There also will be a silent auction and raffles. Tickets now are available at Joy’s Hallmark in Meadowview, Candy and Cake in Bourbonnais and also at the Quality Inn front desk.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/WeThePeopleofKankakeeCounty" target="_blank">facebook.com/WeThePeopleofKankakeeCounty</a>.

<strong>John Deere presentation in Watseka</strong>

The program "John Deere: A Discussion of the History and Future of Agriculture" will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Watseka Public Library, 201 S. Second St.

Using the format of a first-person monologue, Brian Ellis will portray John Deere in the setting of a private board meeting. Deere will be announcing his retirement from the company he founded. He will be reflecting on his life and sharing his successes and struggles during his time with the company. Deere is credited with inventing one of the first steel plows at his blacksmith shop in Grand Detour, Ill. He later moved his company to Moline, Ill.

The presentation will conclude with a discussion of issues such as the pros and cons of agriculture versus agribusiness, the role of technology and mechanization, the family farm, etc. Attendees are in for a treat with Ellis's excellent portrayal of this amazing leader in the early days of agriculture.

Brian Ellis is an author, storyteller and historian who lives in Bishop Hill, Ill. He has worked with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield and the Field Museum in Chicago. He is a participant in the Illinois Humanities Council Road Scholars Speakers Bureau.

This Council has provided funding for the program. The Friends of the Watseka Public Library are hosting the program which is free and open to the public. The library is handicap accessible. RSVP for the program by calling the library at 815-432-4544.

<strong>March 21</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Art League meeting and workshop</strong>

At 9:30 a.m. at Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, the Kankakee Art League will host its monthly meeting and workshop. This will start with a business meeting followed by a hands-on workshop led by artist Jo McCord. The workshop will allow participants to paint from photos or pictures with their choice of media.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:artkal77@yahoo.com" target="_blank">artkal77@yahoo.com</a>; <a href="https://www.facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague" target="_blank">facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague</a></strong>

<strong>March 22</strong>

<strong>Overdose Prevention & Narcan Training</strong>

At 2 p.m. March 22 at Duane Dean's The Living Room, 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Julie Larsen of the Kankakee County Health Department will host training on the opioid crisis, signs of an overdose and how to reverse an overdose using Narcan Nasal Spray. Free Narcan kits will be available.

<strong>» RSVP: 779-236-117</strong>

<strong>Clove Alliance’s Glo Bingo</strong>

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. Glo Bingo event at Kankakee Fairground’s Expo Center, 213 W 4000 Road S, Kankakee. This is a high-energy bingo night for ages 18-plus. Individual tickets are $35 and include bingo cards, glow hat, and bingo dauber. Tables of six can be reserved for $210. Cash bar and food will be available for purchase from food trucks Tacos El Guadalajara #1 and Monster Grilled Cheese & More. Ticket sales support the mission of Clove Alliance.

<strong>» <a href="https://clovebingo.square.site/" target="_blank">clovebingo.square.site</a></strong>

<strong>March 24</strong>

<strong>Rocky Mountain Chocolate fundraiser at Ascension</strong>

Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary is hosting the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Circle Lobby. They will be offering a wide-selection of gourmet caramel apples, chocolate-covered nuts, chocolate-covered pretzels, gummy bears and gifts. All are invited to attend. Proceeds of the sale will benefit the Hospital Auxiliary. Use the main entrance to the hospital on Merchant Street.

<strong>» 815-937-2479</strong>

<strong>March 25</strong>

<strong>The Breakfast Club</strong>

From 10-11:30 a.m., the Kankakee County Museum will host The Breakfast Club book club for children ages 8 -13. Books will be selections from the “Dear America” series and copies will be available at the museum. Meetings will include doughnuts, discussion and an activity or craft related to the story. The book club is free but registration is required.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com/book-online" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com/book-online</a></strong>

<strong>C.R.A.F.T.'s Spring Concert</strong>

<strong>C.R.A.F.T. will host a Spring Concert, featuring the band N’DEEP.</strong>

The concert will be held at 1 p.m. at the Ralph J. Bailey Community Center in Sun River Terrace. The proceeds from the concert will benefit C.R.A.F.T programs, Hezekiah Brady Jr. scholarships, Eagle programs and the Student Adoption Program.

<strong>» Tickets: 815-944-5416 (Dr. Darcel Brady)</strong>