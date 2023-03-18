REEL TALK: Writer, director Ruskin excels with 'Boston Strangler'

Son of Sam, H. H. Holmes, Jack the Ripper. All of these names — those of infamous serial killers — bring horrific memories to the forefront, but few recall the story of The Boston Strangler.

Writer and director Matt Ruskin brings us “Boston Strangler,” the story from a new perspective — think “She Said” — as he plunges into what it took for two female reporters from a small Boston newspaper to connect the dots and deliver the truth about the deranged murders in the mid-60s.

Loretta McLaughlin (Kiera Knightley), tired of doing fluff stories for the Lifestyles section, longs to do some “real reporting.” Learning of her own mother’s fears about the nearby murder of an elderly woman, Loretta discovers the horrifying truth that there has been more than one murder.

Convincing Jack (Chris Cooper), her editor, to allow her to work on her own time (this is the 1960s, and women weren’t given opportunities), she peels away the layers of the brutal murders, but what she finds might endanger her own life and her family’s.

Quickly paired with another female reporter, Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), the pair follows leads, partner secretly with detectives the likes of Conley (Alessandro Nivola) only to hit one brick wall after another. While you already might know the end result of their endeavors, it is the journey they dared to take that is the real story here. Again, similar to Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey of the New York Times, their tenacity and integrity to not only learn the truth but to share it is the heart of the film.

The 1960s was a time when working outside the home were nurses or teachers, both respected positions. Women who had jobs as reporters, or other male-centric jobs, were put to the test, and “Boston Strangler” homes in on this difficulty as both women are married with children. A balance is almost impossible to achieve, and sacrifices must be made. We see Loretta and Jean handle this differently, but together, they become a stronger force.

Let me be clear: This is not heavy-handed in any way. Ruskin delicately balances the professional and personal lives of these women during this era overflowing with grittiness as success appears hopeless to find the killer hunting women in Boston.

Ruskin also dares to not glorify the suspected killers but instead focuses on the leaders who found the truth. Both Knightley and Coon give us convincing performances that bring the story to life, and Nivola and Cooper are equally skilled in delivering solid characters. Masterfully shot using colors and tones fit to the era, Ruskin displays his prowess from his seat in the director’s chair.

You cannot avert your eyes from “Boston Strangler” as it grips you from the beginning. It simply is captivating, and perhaps you’ll even learn a few things. Be sure to watch the credits roll to find out a few more important follow-up details.

Reel Talk rating: 3½ Stars

"Boston Strangler" is now streaming on Hulu.