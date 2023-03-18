Library Life: Week of March 18, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Learners Playtime: At 10 a.m. Thursday, children up to 30 months can enjoy toys and activities.

• Teen Book Bag Subscription: On Monday, grades seventh through 12th can pick up the third installment of their subscriptions. Register by emailing <a href="mailto:svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Creative Writing Group: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can join a group of writers to share work and get feedback.

• Spring Break Movie: At 1 p.m. Wednesday, ages 5 and older can join for a showing of “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.”

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District (Clifton)</strong>

• Spring Break Hours: The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday; from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Middle School Art Workshop: From 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, grades fifth through eighth can work with oil pastels.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework Group: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones can join for stories and songs.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Tween DIY: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, ages 9-12 can make pop sockets. Registration required.

• Movie Night: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, join for a screening of “A Man Called Otto.”

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. on the third floor, discuss “Yellow Wife” by Sadeqa Johnson.

• Chess League: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25, the team will meet.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Puppet Story Theater: At 11 a.m. March 25, join for a fun puppet theater story.

• Family Movie Night: At 6 p.m. March 30, join for a screening of “The Lorax.” Popcorn and drinks will be provided.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, play some games of bingo.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Clue Krewe” by Jana DeLeon; “Yesterday’s Gone” by Cindy and Erin Woodsmall; “The Amish Matchmaker’s Choice (Book 6)” by Patricia Johns.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• John Deere Program: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, learn about the life and times of John Deere.

• Identity Theft Workshop: At 10 a.m. Thursday, join the Attorney General’s office for a workshop on identity theft.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544