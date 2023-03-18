Kankakee Art League hosting March 21 workshop

Daily Journal staff report

At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, the Kankakee Art League will host its monthly meeting and workshop. This will start with a business meeting followed by a hands-on workshop led by artist Jo McCord. The workshop will allow participants to paint from photos or pictures with their choice of media.

For more information, email <a href="mailto:artkal77@yahoo.com" target="_blank">artkal77@yahoo.com</a>, or go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague" target="_blank">facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague</a>.