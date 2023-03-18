Grace Christian alumnus to receive scholarship

Grace Christian Academy alumnus Gabriel Burch is the co-recipient of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship awarded by the Television Academy Foundation.

Director and writer Burch, along with his Taylor University classmate Anna Rodman, will be awarded the scholarship for their project titled "Lizzi: Deeper Than Water" at the Television Academy Foundation’s 42nd College Television Awards on April 1.

The Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship recognizes and rewards a student-produced project that best portrays disability issues or helps emerging artists with a disability gain recognition.

"Lizzi: Deeper Than Water" features Lizzi Smith, a paralympic swimmer from Muncie, Indiana, who has taken remarkable steps to overcome her physical limitations and the mental challenges that accompany them.

“I fell in love with Lizzi’s story from the day I first heard it,” said Burch in a news release. “Her great attitude throughout her childhood and continuing now has been an inspiration to me and many others.

“We hope this film inspires others to intentionally seek out challenges, overcome hardships and achieve their dreams, just as Lizzi has done,” continued Burch. “Receiving the Loreen Arbus Scholarship award is a testament to the transformative power of storytelling."