Escaping cabin fever in Kankakee County: Part one

The holidays were over, decorations had been packed away for another year and the dark, and the gloomy walls of winter were slowly closing in on us. So much so that I was contemplating color swatches to repaint those offending walls.

This simply would not do. When middle-of-winter cabin fever strikes and a Caribbean vacation simply isn’t in the cards, it’s time to get out and discover, or rediscover, the local experiences.

So, on a day the sun had broken through the winter’s clouds and the dregs of the last snowfall were melting quickly, we headed out to reacquaint ourselves with Kankakee County.

While we stood and admired an intricately hand-crafted diorama of farm life from the 1930s, our docent, Janet Christenson, was warming to her subject, Earl D. Schoeffner. A lifelong friend of Schoeffners, Janet enjoys providing the back story to the various exhibits spread out before us.

With a twinkle in her eye, Janet, who is also a Trustee of the Earl D. Schoeffner Farm Museum, pointed out the various miniature scenes of daily life on the farm. I could not tear my eyes away from the antique farm toys that permeated the display. She then mentioned that entire display was housed on a 22-foot wagon Earl used to pull to various farm shows throughout the Midwest.

The Earl D. Schoeffner Farm Museum of Momence opened its doors in 2017. I’m a bit chagrined to admit that we had never been. It’s an oversight that was well worth correcting. Housed in a new building, the facade facing Dixie Highway, with its heavy wooden stable doors, is original to the livery stable that stood on the site for over a century.

Schoeffner’s legacy, a lifelong farmer and prolific collector, is the core of the museum. Depicting life in general and farming in particular from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s, the various vignettes provide a glimpse of a by-gone era. Collections of ancient farm accoutrement, a complete 19th-century kitchen, and a bright red 1950’s Massey-Harris tractor are just a few of the highlights. When we were there, a new exhibit about the area’s original farmers, the Potawatomie Indians, featured authentic arrowheads, axes, ceremonial spearheads, pottery and many other original finds from the Momence area.

As we left, Janet reminded us that the Train Depot Museum was also open.

The old Depot and freight station in Momence was built in 1881, with the original three-room frame building still in daily use until December 1960. Originally, the station was used by the Three I (Illinois, Indiana and Iowa) Railroad and inherited by the New York Central in the early 1900s. A freight station exclusively since 1936 when passenger service was dropped here, the depot was abandoned in 1960.

The compact depot, which is located next to active railroad tracks, was purchased by Bill and Phillis Munyon who had it beautifully restored. Today, a 5-foot-by-16-foot model train layout is the centerpiece of the waiting room whose walls are lined with train memorabilia. The little trains running about are sure to bring out the child in everyone.

In a separate room we found a small tribute to the military with uniforms and pictures of local veterans.

Earlier that morning while we awaited the museum’s opening, we had started our day in Momence with an espresso at Off the Vine, a wine and espresso bar just a block away from the farm museum.

As we munched on a scone, we talked to owners Debbie and Tony Lampley as they gave us an impromptu tour of the lower level which serves as a wine cellar, tasting room and event room available to rent. While we examined their selection of wines, Debbie mentioned that they were re-introducing live music to their weekends.

Off the Vine is housed in a beautifully restored 1892 building, just one of the historic buildings that line the downtown area. The variety of well-maintained architectural styles provide a picturesque main street scene seldom seen in today’s throw-away world.

Upon leaving their shop, we crossed the street and discovered Duffy’s Odds and Ends. An eclectic collection of vintage furniture, toys, collectibles and even Amish foodstuffs, Duffy’s provides a bit of a scavenger hunt as you poke through the various treasures seeking something that you don’t even know that you need.

Heading out of town for our next adventure, we stopped at Cranky Mike’s popcorn for a snack to go. Housed in an 1893-built church, the smells emanating from inside can be said to be “heavenly.” A perennial at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market, picking up a couple of bags of kettle corn and dill-flavored popcorn brought a bit of summer with it on a February afternoon.

To explore more Kankakee County adventures, be sure to check out <a href="https://www.visitkankakeecounty.com/Stories" target="_blank">visitkankakeecounty.com/Stories</a>.

This article is part one of two. In next weekend's edition, read about the Hoseks' trip to Splitting Targets, Kankakee County Museum and more.

<strong>Earl D. Schoeffner Farm Museum:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencefarmmuseum.org/" target="_blank">momencefarmmuseum.org</a>

<strong>Off the Vine:</strong> <a href="https://www.offthevineswinery.com/" target="_blank">offthevineswinery.com</a>

<strong>Duffy's Odds and Ends:</strong> <a href="https://www.duffysoddsandends.com/" target="_blank">duffysoddsandends.com</a>

<strong>Cranky Mike's Popcorn:</strong> <a href="https://www.crankymikes.com/" target="_blank">crankymikes.com</a>