5 photos from RVSRA’s February programming

Daily Journal staff report

During the month of February, River Valley Special Recreation Association held several programming events that kept participants busy while escaping the winter cold.

Programs included hair styling at both Dollhead Blow Dry Bar in Bourbonnais and Urban Barbershop Co. in Kankakee, a day at Accelerated Speedway in Mokena and a Valentine’s dance at the mall.

For more information and upcoming programming, go to <a href="https://www.rivervalleysra.com" target="_blank">rivervalleysra.com</a>.