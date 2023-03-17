Harbor House recognizing Women's History Month with stories, free movie

March is Women’s History Month, a nationally recognized time to celebrate women’s stories and highlight their contributions in history. Harbor House stated in a news release that it is honored to empower women’s voices and celebrate the important role they play in society.

“We know that domestic violence is an issue that disproportionately affects women as 1 in 3 women have been directly impacted,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, Harbor House Executive Director and CEO, in the news release. “Harbor House is profoundly inspired by the strength and resilience of survivors of domestic violence and continues to be committed to empowering their voices.”

In observance of Women’s History Month and the impact of their powerful stories, Harbor House and the Community Commission to End Domestic Violence have launched an initiative called Survivor Stories to amplify the thoughts and stories of survivors of domestic violence.

Submissions are published anonymously on Harbor House’s Survivor Stories Instagram page, which can be found with the handle @hhsurvivorstories. Individuals can submit entries by visiting <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org/about/survivor-stories" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/about/survivor-stories</a>.

“It is our sincere hope that this forum serves as a source of empowerment for both survivors and advocates in our community,” said Schoenwetter.

Harbor House also invites the public to attend a free screening of "A League of Their Own," based on accounts of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Classic Cinemas' Paramount Theatre at 213 N Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee. Participants will enjoy a free movie, complimentary popcorn and drinks, raffles and more. No registration is required.