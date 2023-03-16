Herscher UMC hosting personal growth retreat featuring info on Native Americans

HERSCHER — Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Herscher United Methodist Church, 274 N. Elm St., Herscher, the Herscher United Women in Faith (United Methodist Women) will be hosting a personal growth retreat to present information on Native Americans. Hear from Rev. Lakota Eastin about missing and murdered indigenous persons, and about the Red Dress Project.

At 8:30 a.m. is gathering time, and the program runs from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no cost for program. Offering will be taken for Vermilion River District United Women of Faith missions.

RSVP for the program by contacting either Dayle Seitz by phone 815-953-6738 or email <a href="mailto:dayleseitz@comcast.net" target="_blank">dayleseitz@comcast.net</a> or Joyce Goodwin by phone 815-592-8431 or email <a href="mailto:terrygoodwin@sbcglobal.net" target="_blank">terrygoodwin@sbcglobal.net</a>.