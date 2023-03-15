This weekend at the movies: March 17, 2023

<em>The following films are scheduled to release in theaters this weekend.</em>

<strong>‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’</strong>

PG-13, 130 mins. <em>Comedy/action/fantasy.</em> Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying “Shazam!”, are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, who they must stop from using a weapon that could destroy the world. Starring Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer.

<strong>‘Inside’</strong>

R, 105 mins. <em>Drama/thriller.</em> The story follows Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive. Starring Willem Dafoe, Gene Bervoets and Josia Krug.