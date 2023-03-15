St. Patrick's Day music

<strong>Micah Dascenzo</strong>
The Well — 47½ Second St., Manteno
<em>5 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Butterfield Creek Duo</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>MellenCougar (John Mellencamp tribute)</strong>
Watseka Theatre — 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Not Yet</strong>
Rock Inn — 239 E. Court St., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>The St. Jupiter Band</strong>
Station Street Tap, Inc. — 374 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Katie Wolf</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
Knights of Columbus — 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee
<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Astro Circus</strong>
The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Cherry Bomb</strong>
Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>High Anxiety</strong>
Flanagan’s Pub — 101 S. Main St., Grant Park
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>John David Daily Band</strong>
Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Not Petty (Tom Petty tribute)</strong>
Iroquois Cafe — 101 S. Main St., Iroquois
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
Copeland's Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Time Bandits</strong>
Brian’s Of Monee — 25665 S. Governors Hwy., Monee
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>All American Throwbacks</strong>
On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>9 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>9 p.m. Friday</em>