St. Patrick's Day music

<strong>Micah Dascenzo</strong>

The Well — 47½ Second St., Manteno

<em>5 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Butterfield Creek Duo</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>MellenCougar (John Mellencamp tribute)</strong>

Watseka Theatre — 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Not Yet</strong>

Rock Inn — 239 E. Court St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The St. Jupiter Band</strong>

Station Street Tap, Inc. — 374 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Katie Wolf</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

Knights of Columbus — 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Astro Circus</strong>

The River House — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Cherry Bomb</strong>

Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>High Anxiety</strong>

Flanagan’s Pub — 101 S. Main St., Grant Park

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>John David Daily Band</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Not Petty (Tom Petty tribute)</strong>

Iroquois Cafe — 101 S. Main St., Iroquois

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Copeland's Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Time Bandits</strong>

Brian’s Of Monee — 25665 S. Governors Hwy., Monee

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>All American Throwbacks</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>9 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>9 p.m. Friday</em>