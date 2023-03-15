Pembroke native Mike Spears' Kankakee-based movie 'Good Enough' screening, Q&A this Sunday

Pembroke-native filmmaker Mike Spears’ movie, “Good Enough: A Modern Musical,” will be shown at 7 p.m. Sunday at Paramount Theatre in Kankakee.

The #K3PrideScreening event is sponsored by the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network and Kankakee Podcast and will be followed by a live Q&A with Spears.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased for $5 through Eventbrite at <a href="http://eventbrite.com/e/good-enough-musical-screening-tickets-576423477137" target="_blank">eventbrite.com/e/good-enough-musical-screening-tickets-576423477137</a>.

The film, which Spears said is related to his own life, is an LGBTQ+ drama/musical set in Kankakee.

Spears wrote, directed, edited and created all of the music for the film.

While most of the film was shot in Chicago, B-roll footage was shot in Kankakee, including exterior shots of the courthouse, Court Street, Schuyler Avenue and the Paramount Theatre.

Production also filmed in summer 2021 at Kankakee Community College and served as the exterior for the fictional Kankakee Illinois University.

For more information on “Good Enough: A Modern Musical,” go to <a href="https://www.GoodEnoughtheMusical.com" target="_blank">GoodEnoughtheMusical.com</a>.