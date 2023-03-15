Apple's 'Ted Lasso' returns

“Ted Lasso,” the hard-to-dislike series I never much liked, returns to stream its third season on Apple TV+. New episodes will arrive every Friday, making it much like a traditional sitcom.

To use an American football term, “Ted” has the difficult job of trying to tackle the subject of male emotions — and in a sports setting.

While the first season was embraced as a pleasant tonic during the worst months of the COVID crisis in 2020, season two introduced some emotional wrinkles, including Lasso’s (Jason Sudeikis) panic attacks and a major personality change in Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed), who went from being a servile underling to lashing out at Ted, leaving the team and becoming a head coach at the much more prestigious West Ham.

As the third season begins, Lasso’s team, AFC Richmond, is universally expected to finish in 20th place, a riff on the old adage that “nice guys finish last.”

When asked about his former team’s status during a news conference for West Ham, Nate cracks that the only reason they are finishing 20th is that there isn’t a 21st spot. This delights Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), Richmond’s former owner who lost the team in a bitter divorce to Ted’s boss, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham). But it’s clear to viewers Nate’s heart is not in this triumphant display.

In some ways, “Lasso” is a variation on the brilliant Showtime comedy “Episodes,” which blended British and American television sensibilities. But here the roles and the continents are reversed. “Episodes” cast its British writers (Stephen Mangan, Tamsin Greig) as the moral center — innocents abroad continually scandalized by Hollywood depravity, personified by Matt LeBlanc playing a louche version of himself. Here, Lasso maintains a gee-shucks routine against the background of the U.K.’s savage football rivalries and vicious news coverage.

Despite its British setting, American sentimentality shines through. The season opener begins and ends with scenes of a child articulating great emotional insights, followed by a musical montage.

For all of Lasso’s surface humility, he’s essentially arrogant in assuming he can dominate a sports culture on foreign soil.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

It is fitting that “Lasso” is Apple TV+’s most visible series. The main character’s confidence mirrors that of the streaming service. Apple’s rivals — Netflix, Prime, HBO Max, etc. — offer subscribers a vast library of series and movies. Apple insists people will subscribe just to watch their original series and an occasional new movie.

Perhaps this reflects the hubris of a hardware company that can convince customers they need a new $1,000 phone every time a new model is announced.

So far, the streaming strategy has not been a raging success. Many of Apple’s subscribers are people who get a free trial with their new phones. For all the prestige that Apple’s products exude, Apple TV+ is at the back of the streaming pack, not unlike Ted Lasso’s football club.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis star in the 1994 espionage romantic comedy “True Lies” (7 p.m., AMC, TV-14) that inspired the current CBS series.

— Henry and Helen pose as billionaires on “True Lies” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Before the baby arrives, Maggie ties up loose ends at work “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A British couple raises a lion cub, then trains her to return to the wild in the 1966 U.K. drama “Born Free” (9:15 p.m., TMC, TV-PG). The title song by John Barry (of “Bond” fame) and Don Black won an Oscar and inspired a hit for Roger Williams before becoming a staple for grammar school choirs.

“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Marcel takes to his new public image on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Dan and Jackie hit the road on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... The puck drops on “The Goldbergs” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... RuPaul hosts “Lingo” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A promise to a dying man on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Carhartts and flowers on “Farmer Wants a Wife” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Drama in the faculty lounge on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Nell’s dad visits on “Not Dead Yet” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A case builds against Sean O’Neal on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

