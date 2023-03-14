Through Doggie Dish program, Dairy Queen makes $4,300 donation to KCHF

Did you know pups can enjoy a tasty treat in the Dairy Queen drive-thru? Did you know that tasty treat could do good for dogs looking for a forever home?

Noble Dairy Queen recently donated $4,300 to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. The funds were raised throughout 2022 as part of a pilot “Doggie Dish” program at the Bourbonnais location.

The “Doggie Dish” is a small serving of soft-serve ice cream topped with a Milk-Bone treat. The treats are sold for $2.50 each, and 100% of sales are donated to KCHF.

The program started in spring of 2022 and was the idea of Maple Street Dairy Queen Manager Sam Kucer.

According to a news release from Noble Dairy Queen, Kucer is passionate about her love for animals and was looking for a way to support KCHF. Kucer was serving as assistant manager of the Bourbonnais location in spring of 2022 and approached her supervisors about a possible fundraiser.

After some discussion, the Doggie Dish was born. Support was immediate and robust.

“When Sam approached us, the Doggie Dish idea appeared to be a wonderful opportunity to support a great cause,” said Joe Rintelman, Noble Dairy Queen vice president, in a news release.

“It is rewarding to see our furry friends’ excitement. Their owners are happy to support KCHF while sharing the DQ experience with their four-legged companions.”

KCHF Director Jordan Chapman was very pleased to receive the donation, and shared in the news release, “We are very grateful for the support of Noble Dairy Queen and appreciate the generosity of their customers in supporting this program. These funds go a long way in supporting our mission.”

Kucer said, “The Doggie Dish raised more money than I ever imagined when we started. I’m just really happy to be able to support KCHF.”

Given the success of the pilot program, Noble Dairy Queen is working to roll out the program at its other four Kankakee County locations during 2023.