Murder and multiples; the real cost of easy money

Television news loves two stories most of all: missing blondes and multiple births. Diane Sawyer has spent decades attaching herself to celebrated quint-, sex- and septuplets. The more the merrier.

Before the series imploded into predictable disaster, “Jon & Kate Plus Eight” turned our pop culture’s obsession with multiples into cable ratings gold. The Duggars, stars of “19 Kids and Counting,” had a bigger family (and even more sordid and spectacular scandals), but they built their brood in a more incremental fashion.

What happens when you mix multiples and murder? “Blood & Money” (9 p.m., CNBC), the new true-crime series from producer Dick Wolf, continues the “Law & Order” emphasis on “ripped from the headlines” stories but dispenses with actors and scripts in favor of documentary-style coverage.

Tonight’s second episode of “Blood” recalls the shocking murder of a celebrated mother of quadruplets, a crime motivated by a potential windfall worth millions.

• It might not be as sordid, but there’s still money involved. Tonight’s “Frontline” (8 p.m., PBS) presents “Age of Easy Money,” a tale of a stimulation that became an addiction. And similar to most habits, this one is very hard to break without a major crash or crisis.

A two-hour examination of Fed policy from the makers of the “Frontline” reports “The Amazon Empire” and “The Facebook Dilemma,” this report interviews dozens of present and former advisers to the Federal Reserve, bankers, economists, authors and experts. It recalls the great financial crash of 2008 and the Fed’s desperate and admittedly radical efforts to infuse the economy with cash. As one official recalls, the financial crisis had reduced the economy to a body that had all its veins slashed. The Fed’s liquidity was a necessary transfusion of fresh blood.

The problem was, the Fed wanted to stimulate the economy as a whole, but Wall Street used the stimulus to give itself big salaries and bonuses. This self-dealing created resentment and frustration that led to the 2010 Tea Party movement and later to the Occupy Wall Street protests that fed on the notion that a tiny elite had rigged the system.

During the course of two hours, we hear from many who feel the Fed’s “easy money” policy continued for far too long, turning a crisis management tool into the “new normal.” Too many risky businesses had been built on the assumption of borrowing capital at interest rates approaching 0%. Others call this a “sugar rush” that encouraged risk, discouraged long-term saving and allowed established business giants (Google and Apple) to amass fortunes and stifle competition and innovation.

And just as Wall Street got hooked on its sugar high, some feared Washington had become entirely too reliant on an economic policy being set by the unelected governors of the Federal Reserve, instead of Congressional representatives of the people.

What happens now that the Fed has begun to take away what has been called the “punch bowl” of low interest rates? Has all this easy liquidity resulted in runaway inflation? Will higher rates result in a recession?

No one here pretends to be an oracle. But similar to most “Frontline” installments, it presents a thought-provoking conversation.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., TruTV) begins.

• A rattled veteran becomes a suspect in a murder case on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Intrigue on the Danube on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• An international tennis star is kidnapped from a Brooklyn court on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• “Return to Amish” (9 p.m., TLC, TV-14) enters its seventh season.

CULT CHOICE

French director Francois Truffaut cast himself as the harried director of a movie within a movie in the 1973 romantic comedy-drama “Day for Night” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-14), co-starring Jacqueline Bisset and Jean-Pierre Aumont.

SERIES NOTES

Abby’s period of adjustment on “Night Court” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A driver’s ed class ends very badly on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Cyberterror strikes on “American Auto” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A mother’s grief is compounded by online conspiracies on “Accused” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Jimmy Fallon hosts “That’s My Jam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A football star’s wife is slain during a robbery on “Will Trent” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Bryan Cranston, Penn Badgley and Maya Hawke on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... James Spader, Ian McShane and Ms. Pat visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).